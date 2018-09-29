Bud Norris ends 2018 season with hamstring injury

It’s been a rough month for Cardinals reliever Bud Norris, who likely saw his 2018 season come to an abrupt end after departing Friday’s 8-4 loss to the Cubs with a left hamstring injury. While the right-hander doesn’t appear to be facing a serious setback, club manager Mike Shildt told reporters that he’ll likely hold Norris back from any relief appearances over the last two games of the regular season.
Norris, 33, entered Friday’s game in the bottom of the seventh inning and almost immediately slipped on the mound during Kyle Hendricks‘ at-bat. Hendricks took a five-pitch walk to open the inning, then advanced to third base on David Bote‘s single and a throwing error by Jedd Gyorko. With runners on the corners and no outs, Norris still appeared to be in some pain and made his exit from the mound following a brief conference with Shildt and a team trainer. He was later diagnosed with left hamstring tightness.
Although the veteran righty hasn’t paid an official visit to the disabled list this season, he’s weathered a variety of minor injuries over the last several months, from a bout of right hip discomfort to a blister issue on his pitching hand. He’ll prepare to enter free agency this fall after rounding out his 10th year in the majors with a career-high 28 saves, 3.59 ERA, 3.3 BB/9, and 10.5 SO/9 through 57 2/3 innings.
Yankees southpaw CC Sabathia and Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge have received official penalties from MLB for intentionally throwing at batters during Thursday’s game. Sabathia was issued a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine, while Kittredge was handed a three-game suspension. Both pitchers are expected to begin serving their suspensions at the start of the 2019 season.
The incidents in question were triggered by a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Sabathia struck Jake Bauers on the hand with a first-pitch 87.6-MPH sinker. In the next inning, Kittredge retaliated by aiming at Austin Romine‘s head, and while the rookie catcher managed to dodge the pitch, it was enough to provoke a heated reaction from Sabathia.
With warnings in place, the veteran lefty waited until Rays’ catcher Jesus Sucre stepped up to bat, then promptly delivered a 95.2-MPH that ricocheted off of Sucre’s leg. Both Sabathia and Yankees manager Aaron Boone were tossed in the aftermath of the exchange, which came with hefty consequences for the starter: In addition to the fine that was later imposed, he forfeited his right to another $500,000 after leaving his final start with 153 innings under his belt, just two shy of the 155-inning threshold he needed to receive another half-million salary bump.
Per Saturday’s press release, Sabathia has decided to appeal the suspension, while Kittredge has not yet announced his decision to appeal.