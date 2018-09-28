Getty Images

Report: Federal grand jury investigating MLB’s international player development system

By Craig CalcaterraSep 28, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
Jeff Passan of Yahoo has a bombshell this morning: a federal grand jury is looking into Major League Baseball teams’ dealings with international players. It is issued subpoenas to club officials. FBI agents and DOJ lawyers who deal with Foreign Corrupt Practices Act cases are involved.

Passan notes that, at present, the investigation is centering on the signing of former player Hector Olivera who was scouted by the Braves, signed by the Dodgers and was later traded to the Braves before leaving the league in disgrace due to a domestic violence conviction. Passan reports that at least one former Atlanta Braves official is cooperating. It’s worth noting that former Braves general manager John Coppolella was fired and banned from baseball after violating international signing rules last year, though it is not clear if he is the one cooperating or if the investigation involves anything he did at all.

Passan also notes, quite correctly, that baseball’s activity in Latin America is so extensive and its conduct so often tied up in matters that are controversial — be it because of the misdeeds of its own people or the misdeeds of agents and others in Latin America — that the scope of this investigation could easily be tremendous and could have profound implications for the league, the union and Latin American players past, current and future. Drugs. Money. All of which surround pitched competition for, quite literally, the talents of children. The possibilities for exploitation and illegality — a lot of which has long been known to be part of the process — are virtually endless.

This could be the biggest story to hit baseball in some time.

Melissa Reidy-Russell talks about cooperating with MLB in its investigation of Addison Russell

By Craig CalcaterraSep 28, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Melisa Reidy-Russell, the ex-wife of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, spoke to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com about her decision to go public with her allegations of domestic abuse against her former husband. It is the first time she has spoken publicly since writing a blog post accusing Addison Russell of abuse, thereby reviving the MLB investigation into him that had been dormant since last year.

Reidy-Russell did not give details about the specific abuse — she is keeping that between herself and investigators — but she did explain why, after coming forward initially last year, she stopped cooperating with MLB and why she decided to come forward once again.

A lot of it had to do with the logistics of her divorce from Russell, but a lot of also had to do with the emotional difficulty she had processing it all and getting comfortable with going public. To that end she contends that, throughout her marriage with Russell, there was emotional manipulation involved that complicated things:

“Even during our marriage and divorce, he would try to tell me, ‘That never happened.’ I was like, ‘How are you telling me something never happened when it happened?’ He was trying to convince me that I was crazy.

“I almost started to believe him. People are good at manipulating others. And when you’ve been manipulated for so long, you start to believe the lies. You have to tell yourself you know what is right and what is wrong.”

Russell is currently on administrative leave and is not likely to rejoin the Cubs this year. It would not be at all surprising if, when this is over, he is given a lengthy suspension.