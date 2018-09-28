Getty Images

Please root for National League chaos this weekend

It has been a lackluster playoff stretch, with most races either long decided or else only being a matter of seeding. But we have a chance for some serious chaos this weekend with respect to the National League playoff race.

As you know, only the Braves have clinched their exact position, as NL East champs. The Cubs and Brewers have clinched playoff slots of some kind, though which of them wins the NL Central and which is a Wild Card winner is not yet known. Two of the Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals will fill the final two slots, with one of the former two winning the NL West and whichever doesn’t fighting it out with the Cards for the second Wild Card.

That may not end up in a mess, but it could be one with a little luck.

Per the impressively and inspirationally-named commenter “sandwiches4ever,” who worked this out in this morning’s recap thread, this is what we need to see this weekend, at least if we want to watch the baseball world burn. And, frankly, we should all want that:

  • Milwaukee winning one more game than the Cubs in their series against the Tigers and Cardinals, respectively;
  • The Rockies going 0-3 or 1-2 this weekend against the Nationals;
  • The Dodgers going 1-2 or 2-1 against the Giants; and
  • The Cardinals going 2-1 or sweeping their series against Chicago.

If we get that, we’d have a divisional playoff between the Brewers and the Cubs, a divisional playoff between the Dodgers and the Rockies and then the loser of THAT playoff would go to St. Louis to see who gets the Wild Card against the loser of the Brewers-Cubs tiebreaker. Meanwhile, sandwiches4ever correctly notes, the Braves would have no idea where they were going to open the NLDS, but I don’t suppose anyone will cry tears over that.

I want that. I hope you want that too. Let’s hope that we get it.

Melissa Reidy-Russell talks about cooperating with MLB in its investigation of Addison Russell

Melisa Reidy-Russell, the ex-wife of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, spoke to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com about her decision to go public with her allegations of domestic abuse against her former husband. It is the first time she has spoken publicly since writing a blog post accusing Addison Russell of abuse, thereby reviving the MLB investigation into him that had been dormant since last year.

Reidy-Russell did not give details about the specific abuse — she is keeping that between herself and investigators — but she did explain why, after coming forward initially last year, she stopped cooperating with MLB and why she decided to come forward once again.

A lot of it had to do with the logistics of her divorce from Russell, but a lot of also had to do with the emotional difficulty she had processing it all and getting comfortable with going public. To that end she contends that, throughout her marriage with Russell, there was emotional manipulation involved that complicated things:

“Even during our marriage and divorce, he would try to tell me, ‘That never happened.’ I was like, ‘How are you telling me something never happened when it happened?’ He was trying to convince me that I was crazy.

“I almost started to believe him. People are good at manipulating others. And when you’ve been manipulated for so long, you start to believe the lies. You have to tell yourself you know what is right and what is wrong.”

Russell is currently on administrative leave and is not likely to rejoin the Cubs this year. It would not be at all surprising if, when this is over, he is given a lengthy suspension.