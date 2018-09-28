David Wright took his first at-bat since 2016

All eyes are on the Mets’ David Wright as he approaches what is likely to be the final game of his 13-year career this weekend. While the longtime third baseman was activated from the 60-day disabled list and slated to appear against the Braves earlier in the week, he was ultimately held out of the lineup as assistant GM John Ricco told reporters the team had no intention of using the ailing infielder in any close game that might affect the Braves’ push for home field advantage in the playoffs. With no similar agenda underscoring the club’s series against the Marlins, however, Wright was invited to pinch-hit on Friday, marking his first at-bat in the majors since May 27, 2016.

Wright’s long-awaited opportunity arrived at the top of the fifth inning, though MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo noted that the veteran had already suited up with helmet and bat at the ready well before his turn in the lineup. With the roar of the crowd at his back, he saw just one pitch from the Marlins’ José Ureña — a 96.1-MPH fastball that dipped toward the bottom of the zone — and promptly chopped it out to third for a groundout.

The crowd continued their standing ovation for Wright as he returned to the dugout, where he was greeted by Jose Reyes and the rest of his teammates. After working his way back from multiple neck, shoulder, and back issues over the last two and a half years (all of which fed into his protracted 854-day absence from the majors), he was all smiles.

Wright will take the field again on Saturday, where he’s scheduled to start at third base and play through two at-bats against Miami rookie right-hander Trevor Richards. He’s not expected to make an appearance during the team’s final game of the season on Sunday.