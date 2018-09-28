David Wright
David Wright took his first at-bat since 2016

By Ashley VarelaSep 28, 2018, 10:26 PM EDT
All eyes are on the Mets’ David Wright as he approaches what is likely to be the final game of his 13-year career this weekend. While the longtime third baseman was activated from the 60-day disabled list and slated to appear against the Braves earlier in the week, he was ultimately held out of the lineup as assistant GM John Ricco told reporters the team had no intention of using the ailing infielder in any close game that might affect the Braves’ push for home field advantage in the playoffs. With no similar agenda underscoring the club’s series against the Marlins, however, Wright was invited to pinch-hit on Friday, marking his first at-bat in the majors since May 27, 2016.

Wright’s long-awaited opportunity arrived at the top of the fifth inning, though MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo noted that the veteran had already suited up with helmet and bat at the ready well before his turn in the lineup. With the roar of the crowd at his back, he saw just one pitch from the Marlins’ José Ureña — a 96.1-MPH fastball that dipped toward the bottom of the zone — and promptly chopped it out to third for a groundout.

The crowd continued their standing ovation for Wright as he returned to the dugout, where he was greeted by Jose Reyes and the rest of his teammates. After working his way back from multiple neck, shoulder, and back issues over the last two and a half years (all of which fed into his protracted 854-day absence from the majors), he was all smiles.

Wright will take the field again on Saturday, where he’s scheduled to start at third base and play through two at-bats against Miami rookie right-hander Trevor Richards. He’s not expected to make an appearance during the team’s final game of the season on Sunday.

Rockies secure postseason berth with 5-2 win over Nationals

By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2018, 1:00 AM EDT
The Rockies are headed back to the playoffs for the second year in a row thanks to their decisive 5-2 victory over the Nationals on Friday night. With the win, they brought their magic number down to two as they look to edge past the Dodgers for the NL West title.

Luck was certainly on their side during Friday’s game, as left-hander Kyle Freeland allowed a career-high 11 hits over six innings, but came away with just two runs and four strikeouts en route to his 17th win of the year.

Behind him, it was nothing but extra bases for the Rockies’ offense, who powered the win with four home runs from Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond, Chris Iannetta, and David Dahl. Iannetta hammered an 0-1 pitch from Joe Ross a staggering 469 feet out to center field, while Dahl’s solo blast — a 417-footer off of Sammy Solis in the sixth — was his fifth in as many games. Trea Turner logged a pair of runs on a triple in the fourth inning, but it was the first and only break the Nationals received all night. Following Freeland’s departure in the sixth, Harrison Musgrave, Scott Oberg, Adam Ottavino, and Wade Davis pitched a collective three innings of one-hit, five-strikeout ball to lock in the win and secure the club’s spot in the playoffs.

Following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday, the Rockies will enter their fifth postseason run in franchise history. They were dropped by the Diamondbacks in last year’s Wild Card game and have not advanced past the Division Series since 2007, when they were swept out of the World Series by the six-time champion Red Sox.