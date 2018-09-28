Aaron Judge has baseball’s most popular jersey of 2018

Major League Baseball just released its annual list of which players have the most popular jersey as measured by sales of Majestic-brand official on-field replica sales. The leader for the season: Aaron Judge. In fact, it’s his second consecutive season with the most popular player jersey.
Jose Altuve is second on the list, followed by Javier Baez, Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts. Betts and Baez each shot seven spaces up the list from last year. Ronald Acuña made the list at number 20, becoming the youngest player to make the list since MLB began keeping track of such things eight years ago. Shohei Ohtani is the highest-ranking rookie, at number eight.
Here’s the whole crew:
1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
2. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
3. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
4. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
5. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
6. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
7. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
8. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
9. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
10. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
11. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
12. Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
13. Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
14. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
15. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
16. Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox
17. George Springer, Houston Astros
18. Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
19. Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
20. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
Melisa Reidy-Russell, the ex-wife of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, spoke to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com about her decision to go public with her allegations of domestic abuse against her former husband. It is the first time she has spoken publicly since writing a blog post accusing Addison Russell of abuse, thereby reviving the MLB investigation into him that had been dormant since last year.
Reidy-Russell did not give details about the specific abuse — she is keeping that between herself and investigators — but she did explain why, after coming forward initially last year, she stopped cooperating with MLB and why she decided to come forward once again.
A lot of it had to do with the logistics of her divorce from Russell, but a lot of also had to do with the emotional difficulty she had processing it all and getting comfortable with going public. To that end she contends that, throughout her marriage with Russell, there was emotional manipulation involved that complicated things:
“Even during our marriage and divorce, he would try to tell me, ‘That never happened.’ I was like, ‘How are you telling me something never happened when it happened?’ He was trying to convince me that I was crazy.
“I almost started to believe him. People are good at manipulating others. And when you’ve been manipulated for so long, you start to believe the lies. You have to tell yourself you know what is right and what is wrong.”
Russell is currently on administrative leave and is not likely to rejoin the Cubs this year. It would not be at all surprising if, when this is over, he is given a lengthy suspension.