Trevor Rosenthal to hold a showcase for interested teams on Wednesday

Free agent reliever Trevor Rosenthal announced on Twitter that he will be working out for interested teams on Wednesday, October 3 at UC Irvine. The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last summer and aims to show that he’s fully recovered in the hopes of landing a gig for next season.
Over his six-year career spent entirely with the Cardinals, Rosenthal racked up 121 saves with a 2.99 ERA and a 435/143 K/BB ratio in 325 innings. He will likely draw a fair amount of interest as teams know they can mitigate their risk by signing him to a short-term, relatively cheap contract that includes performance bonuses.
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson underwent an MRI on Wednesday which revealed a partially torn ligament in his left hand, the club announced. Swanson will undergo daily treatment for the remainder of the regular season and will be reevaluated next week ahead of the playoffs.
Swanson appeared to sustain the injury lining out in the second inning on Tuesday against the Mets. Culberson took over for him at shortstop in that game and is in Wednesday night’s starting lineup at shortstop. That figures to be the case in the final days of the regular season.
The Braves entered Wednesday’s action having locked up the NL East with an 89-68 record. They’re battling the Cubs (91-66) and Brewers (91-67) as well as the Dodgers (88-70) and Rockies (87-70) for home field advantage in the playoffs, so Swanson’s absence may be felt. He is batting a lackluster .238/.304/.395 but has played great defense throughout the year.