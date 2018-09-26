Getty Images

MLB has more evidence against Addison Russell than just his ex-wife’s blog post

By Craig CalcaterraSep 26, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
20 Comments

Major League Baseball put Cubs shortstop Addison Russell on administrative leave pursuant to its domestic violence policy the other day. The thought at the time was that the move was made solely because Russell’s ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, had written a blog post reiterating past claims of domestic violence. As Ken Rosenthal reports, however, that’s not all they had:

The post alone would not have been enough for baseball to force Russell off the field under its joint domestic violence policy with the players’ union. The league had additional credible information, according to sources familiar with its investigation.

The league’s investigation includes interviews with Reidy and numerous other witnesses, and with officials gathering additional information since Russell went on leave, sources said.

Reidy’s allegations alone, once assessed by MLB, would likely be enough to warrant Russell a suspension. That there is more out there would seem to make the case against him even stronger. The upshot: I think it’s extraordinarily unlikely that Russell will be back with the Cubs this year.

Blue Jays to announce that John Gibbons will not return as manager

John Gibbons
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 26, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sportsnet reports that the Blue Jays will announce today that manager John Gibbons will not return for the 2019 season.

This is not a huge secret, as Ken Rosenthal reported that the team will not be asking Gibbons to return over a month ago. Today, however, it will become official.

Gibbons, who is still under contract through the end of next season and who is subject to a team option for 2020, is in his second stint as the Jays’ manager. His first term went from 2004 through the middle of the 2008 season. He was rehired before the 2013 season. At the moment Toronto holds a 71-87 record, which puts them a whopping 35 and a half games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

The club is poised for a rebuild. And, they have decided, they will do it without John Gibbons at the helm.