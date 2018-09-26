German Márquez ties, sets strikeout records against Phillies

With his fifth strikeout against the Phillies on Wednesday night, pitcher German Márquez set the Rockies’ new single-season strikeout record at 215. Ubaldo Jiménez previously held the record at 214, set in 2010.
Márquez, in fact, struck out the first eight Phillies he faced, also a Rockies record. He tied the major league record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game. The Astros’ Jim Deshaies struck out the first eight batters he faced on September 23, 1986 and the Mets’ Jacob deGrom did it on September 15, 2014. The streak ended when opposing pitcher Nick Pivetta hit a weak grounder to the left of the mound. Pivetta ended up reaching safely because Márquez’s throw to first base was poor.
The 23-year-old right-hander entered Wednesday’s start with a 13-10 record, a 3.91 ERA, and a 210/54 K/BB ratio in 184 1/3 innings. He and Kyle Freeland have been the backbone of the starting rotation throughout the year and the Rockies now find themselves just a half-game out of first place in the NL West with five games remaining.
The Brewers beat the Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday night. In one fell swoop, the Cardinals’ loss clinched playoff berths for the Cubs and Brewers. As of this writing, the Cubs are in progress against the Pirates and stand to end the night a half-game up on the Brewers in the NL Central. The third-place Cardinals will fall to a game and a half behind the Rockies for the second NL Wild Card slot.
The Cubs are back in the postseason for a fourth consecutive season. They were swept out of the 2015 NLCS by the Mets, won the World Series in 2016, then lost the NLCS in five games to the Dodgers last year.
Meanwhile, the Brewers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, when they lost the NLCS in six games to the Cardinals. It is only the club’s fifth postseason appearance since joining the league in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots.
The Cardinals face an uphill battle if they want to sneak into the postseason. They have three games against the Cubs to finish out the season. Meanwhile, the Rockies play one more game against the Phillies after outscoring them 29-4 (as of this writing) in the first three games of the series. They will then host the Nationals for three games to close out the regular season.