David Wright wants to work in Mets front office

By Craig CalcaterraSep 26, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
As David Wright‘s playing career winds down, he’s thinking about what he’d like to do next:

On Tuesday evening, I asked Wright if he would like to be a part of the front office next year as a special assistant or advisor to a GM or president of baseball operations. He nodded.

“I’d love to stay involved,” Wright said. “I love being around the game. I obviously love the organization. So I think I could provide value.”

That’s from Andy Martino of SNY, who adds that he spoke to Wright previously, but also recently, and Wright expressed no interest in managing, coaching or broadcasting. Martino makes the argument, though, that Wright would be excellent in a substantive front office job and serving as an instructor or mentor throughout the Mets organization.

The kinda sad and somewhat ironic part of that is why Wright seems so well-prepared to do it:

During his two-year rehab process, which included significant time in Port St. Lucie and with other affiliates, Wright found great fulfillment in working with and mentoring young players. He could immediately serve in a teaching role with prospects throughout the minor league system, particularly infielders.

I know everyone wanted to see Wright playing a lot more baseball than rehabbing over the past few years, but I suppose every dark cloud has a silver lining.

Report: Didi Gregorius cleared for baseball activities

By Craig CalcaterraSep 26, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
A couple of days ago Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius was feared lost for the season after he tore cartilage in his right wrist while sliding. Now, if YES Network’s Michael Kay’s sources are accurate, he may actually be back in the fold pretty soon.

Kay tweeted a few moments ago that Gregorius got good news from his doctors and was cleared to resume baseball activities. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in game action, but Kay said that the doctors have said that Gregorius should be fine to play throughout the playoffs, “no matter how long the playoffs go.”

Here he is reporting it on his radio show:

Gregorius is hitting .268/.336/.498 with 27 homers and 86 RBI on the season. The Yankees would’ve been in a tight spot not having him available in the playoffs and now, it seems, they will not have to worry.