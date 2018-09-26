David Wright wants to work in Mets front office

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As David Wright‘s playing career winds down, he’s thinking about what he’d like to do next:

On Tuesday evening, I asked Wright if he would like to be a part of the front office next year as a special assistant or advisor to a GM or president of baseball operations. He nodded. “I’d love to stay involved,” Wright said. “I love being around the game. I obviously love the organization. So I think I could provide value.”

That’s from Andy Martino of SNY, who adds that he spoke to Wright previously, but also recently, and Wright expressed no interest in managing, coaching or broadcasting. Martino makes the argument, though, that Wright would be excellent in a substantive front office job and serving as an instructor or mentor throughout the Mets organization.

The kinda sad and somewhat ironic part of that is why Wright seems so well-prepared to do it:

During his two-year rehab process, which included significant time in Port St. Lucie and with other affiliates, Wright found great fulfillment in working with and mentoring young players. He could immediately serve in a teaching role with prospects throughout the minor league system, particularly infielders.

I know everyone wanted to see Wright playing a lot more baseball than rehabbing over the past few years, but I suppose every dark cloud has a silver lining.

