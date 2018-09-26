Dansby Swanson has partially torn ligament in left hand

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson underwent an MRI on Wednesday which revealed a partially torn ligament in his left hand, the club announced. Swanson will undergo daily treatment for the remainder of the regular season and will be reevaluated next week ahead of the playoffs.

Swanson appeared to sustain the injury lining out in the second inning on Tuesday against the Mets. Culberson took over for him at shortstop in that game and is in Wednesday night’s starting lineup at shortstop. That figures to be the case in the final days of the regular season.

The Braves entered Wednesday’s action having locked up the NL East with an 89-68 record. They’re battling the Cubs (91-66) and Brewers (91-67) as well as the Dodgers (88-70) and Rockies (87-70) for home field advantage in the playoffs, so Swanson’s absence may be felt. He is batting a lackluster .238/.304/.395 but has played great defense throughout the year.

