Cubs, Brewers clinch playoff berths

The Brewers beat the Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday night. In one fell swoop, the Cardinals’ loss clinched playoff berths for the Cubs and Brewers. As of this writing, the Cubs are in progress against the Pirates and stand to end the night a half-game up on the Brewers in the NL Central. The third-place Cardinals will fall to a game and a half behind the Rockies for the second NL Wild Card slot.

The Cubs are back in the postseason for a fourth consecutive season. They were swept out of the 2015 NLCS by the Mets, won the World Series in 2016, then lost the NLCS in five games to the Dodgers last year.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, when they lost the NLCS in six games to the Cardinals. It is only the club’s fifth postseason appearance since joining the league in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots.

The Cardinals face an uphill battle if they want to sneak into the postseason. They have three games against the Cubs to finish out the season. Meanwhile, the Rockies play one more game against the Phillies after outscoring them 29-4 (as of this writing) in the first three games of the series. They will then host the Nationals for three games to close out the regular season.

