Blue Jays announce that John Gibbons will not return as manager

UPDATE: The move is now official. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins — with Gibbons sitting next to him — announced it at a news conference a little while ago.

11:23 AM: Sportsnet reports that the Blue Jays will announce today that manager John Gibbons will not return for the 2019 season.

This is not a huge secret, as Ken Rosenthal reported that the team will not be asking Gibbons to return over a month ago. Today, however, it will become official.

Gibbons, who is still under contract through the end of next season and who is subject to a team option for 2020, is in his second stint as the Jays’ manager. His first term went from 2004 through the middle of the 2008 season. He was rehired before the 2013 season. At the moment Toronto holds a 71-87 record, which puts them a whopping 35 and a half games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

The club is poised for a rebuild. And, they have decided, they will do it without John Gibbons at the helm.

