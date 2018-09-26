Getty Images

And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraSep 26, 2018, 6:34 AM EDT
OK, so today it’s just the scores. I’m catching an early flight home from St. Louis — the land of unhappy Cardinals fans, based on my interaction with them late last night — and don’t have time for a full recap. But if you use your imagination I’m sure you can fill in the blanks.

Short version, though: a great night for Christian Yelich and the Brewers, who pulled to within a half game of the Cubs after dominating St. Louis. A bad night for the Cardinals, whose loss to those Brewers — combined with the Rockies’ win over the Phillies — puts them a half game outside of the playoff picture and moves Colorado into the second Wild Card slot. Also a bad night for the Dodgers whose walkoff loss to Arizona puts them only a half game ahead of Colorado in the NL West.

We only have five days left in this season, but there’s still stuff to sort out.

The scores:

Royals 4, Reds 3
Yankees 9, Rays 2
Nationals 9, Marlins 4
Astros 4, Blue Jays 1
Braves 7, Mets 3
White Sox 5, Indians 4
Brewers 12, Cardinals 4
Pirates 6, Cubs 0
Tigers 4, Twins 2
Rockies 10, Phillies 3
Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 3
Angels 4, Rangers 1
Mariners 10, Athletics 8
Giants 5, Padres 4
Orioles vs. Red Sox — POSTPONED

Max Scherzer reaches 300 strikeouts on the season

By Bill BaerSep 25, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out his 300th batter of the season on Tuesday night against the Marlins. Austin Dean was the victim, swinging and missing at a 3-2 curve for the second out in the seventh inning.

Scherzer’s 2018 is the seventh 300-strikeout season since 2000. The others: Chris Sale (308; 2017 Red Sox), Clayton Kershaw (301; 2015 Dodgers), Randy Johnson (334; 2002 Diamondbacks), Curt Schilling (316; 2002 Diamondbacks), Randy Johnson (372; 2001 Diamondbacks), Randy Johnson (347; 2000 Diamondbacks). It’s the 67th 300-strikeout season dating back to 1883.

At the conclusion of the seventh, Scherzer had held the Marlins to a run on four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He entered the start 17-7 with a 2.57 ERA across 213 2/3 innings. Jacob deGrom will almost certainly win the NL Cy Young Award, but Scherzer’s 2018 has been outstanding.