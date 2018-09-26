And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

OK, so today it’s just the scores. I’m catching an early flight home from St. Louis — the land of unhappy Cardinals fans, based on my interaction with them late last night — and don’t have time for a full recap. But if you use your imagination I’m sure you can fill in the blanks.

Short version, though: a great night for Christian Yelich and the Brewers, who pulled to within a half game of the Cubs after dominating St. Louis. A bad night for the Cardinals, whose loss to those Brewers — combined with the Rockies’ win over the Phillies — puts them a half game outside of the playoff picture and moves Colorado into the second Wild Card slot. Also a bad night for the Dodgers whose walkoff loss to Arizona puts them only a half game ahead of Colorado in the NL West.

We only have five days left in this season, but there’s still stuff to sort out.

The scores:

Royals 4, Reds 3

Yankees 9, Rays 2

Nationals 9, Marlins 4

Astros 4, Blue Jays 1

Braves 7, Mets 3

White Sox 5, Indians 4

Brewers 12, Cardinals 4

Pirates 6, Cubs 0

Tigers 4, Twins 2

Rockies 10, Phillies 3

Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 3

Angels 4, Rangers 1

Mariners 10, Athletics 8

Giants 5, Padres 4

Orioles vs. Red Sox — POSTPONED

