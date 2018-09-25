Rob Carr/Getty Images

Max Scherzer reaches 300 strikeouts on the season

By Bill BaerSep 25, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out his 300th batter of the season on Tuesday night against the Marlins. Austin Dean was the victim, swinging and missing at a 3-2 curve for the second out in the seventh inning.

Scherzer’s 2018 is the seventh 300-strikeout season since 2000. The others: Chris Sale (308; 2017 Red Sox), Clayton Kershaw (301; 2015 Dodgers), Randy Johnson (334; 2002 Diamondbacks), Curt Schilling (316; 2002 Diamondbacks), Randy Johnson (372; 2001 Diamondbacks), Randy Johnson (347; 2000 Diamondbacks). It’s the 67th 300-strikeout season dating back to 1883.

At the conclusion of the seventh, Scherzer had held the Marlins to a run on four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He entered the start 17-7 with a 2.57 ERA across 213 2/3 innings. Jacob deGrom will almost certainly win the NL Cy Young Award, but Scherzer’s 2018 has been outstanding.

Christian Walker to undergo surgery to repair sinus fracture

Norm Hall/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 25, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
On Monday night, Diamondbacks 1B/OF Christian Walker took a Kenta Maeda fastball to the face. Per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert, Walker sustained a sinus fracture and will not play for the remainder of the season.

Gilbert adds that Walker will undergo surgery on Wednesday to have a plate put in. Walker’s jaw will be wired shut for a week and he will be on a liquid diet for a month. That sounds deeply unpleasant.

Walker, 27, appeared in 37 games this season for the D-Backs. He hit .163/.226/.388 with three homers and six RBI in 53 plate appearances.