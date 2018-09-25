Comerica Park concession worker arrested after video emerges of him spitting in food

Over the weekend an Instagram post emerged of a concession worker at Comerica Park in Detroit spitting on pizza crust before covering it with sauce and then, presumably, serving it to a customer. It’s pretty gross, so you probably don’t want to see it. But if you just can’t help yourself, here you go.

If you DO NOT want to go to that link, know that the employee was identified and arrested and could face charges. He has also been fired and Detroit Sportservice, the concession company which runs things at Comerica, shut down that stand. The guy who took the video was suspended for an unrelated uniform violation. There’s a minor dustup emerging between him and the company, as he claims that he tried to tell people about the spitting coworker and was ignored, but the story makes that seem fairly implausible. It sounds to me anyway like the concession company handled it about as well as they could under the circumstances.

In other news, many ballparks allow you to bring in your own food subject to certain restrictions. I can’t say I’ve ever had a bad experience with ballpark food, but if that sort of thing worries you, perhaps you should investigate the rules for brown-bagging it in to the old ball game.

