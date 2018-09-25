Christian Walker to undergo surgery to repair sinus fracture

On Monday night, Diamondbacks 1B/OF Christian Walker took a Kenta Maeda fastball to the face. Per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert, Walker sustained a sinus fracture and will not play for the remainder of the season.
Gilbert adds that Walker will undergo surgery on Wednesday to have a plate put in. Walker’s jaw will be wired shut for a week and he will be on a liquid diet for a month. That sounds deeply unpleasant.
Walker, 27, appeared in 37 games this season for the D-Backs. He hit .163/.226/.388 with three homers and six RBI in 53 plate appearances.
Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out his 300th batter of the season on Tuesday night against the Marlins. Austin Dean was the victim, swinging and missing at a 3-2 curve for the second out in the seventh inning.
Scherzer’s 2018 is the seventh 300-strikeout season since 2000. The others: Chris Sale (308; 2017 Red Sox), Clayton Kershaw (301; 2015 Dodgers), Randy Johnson (334; 2002 Diamondbacks), Curt Schilling (316; 2002 Diamondbacks), Randy Johnson (372; 2001 Diamondbacks), Randy Johnson (347; 2000 Diamondbacks). It’s the 67th 300-strikeout season dating back to 1883.
At the conclusion of the seventh, Scherzer had held the Marlins to a run on four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He entered the start 17-7 with a 2.57 ERA across 213 2/3 innings. Jacob deGrom will almost certainly win the NL Cy Young Award, but Scherzer’s 2018 has been outstanding.