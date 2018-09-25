Christian Walker to undergo surgery to repair sinus fracture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Monday night, Diamondbacks 1B/OF Christian Walker took a Kenta Maeda fastball to the face. Per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert, Walker sustained a sinus fracture and will not play for the remainder of the season.

Gilbert adds that Walker will undergo surgery on Wednesday to have a plate put in. Walker’s jaw will be wired shut for a week and he will be on a liquid diet for a month. That sounds deeply unpleasant.

Walker, 27, appeared in 37 games this season for the D-Backs. He hit .163/.226/.388 with three homers and six RBI in 53 plate appearances.

