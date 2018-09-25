Aaron Sanchez undergoes surgery on right index finger

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez underwent surgery to repair his ailing right index finger on Tuesday, Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun reports. The club expects him to be ready for spring training next February.
Sanchez injured his finger back in June while moving a suitcase. He was on the disabled list between June 22 and August 24. In five starts after his return, Sanchez posted a 6.04 ERA over 25 1/3 innings, failing to reach the fifth inning in three of those starts.
Overall, the 26-year-old right-hander ends his 2018 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and an 86/58 K/BB ratio in 105 innings. Sanchez will enter his second of three years of arbitration eligibility after earning $2.7 million in 2018.
The Angels announced on Tuesday that P/DH Shohei Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery during the first week of the offseason (next week). The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The Angels don’t have a timetable for Ohtani’s recovery yet but will provide more information when it becomes available.
Ohtani, 24, underwent an MRI earlier this month which showed new damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He decided to play out most of the remainder of the season before making a decision. While Ohtani certainly wouldn’t be able to pitch next year, the Angels are confident that he will still be able to function as a full-time DH with no issues.
Ohtani had an outstanding first season in the majors. He hit .280/.361/.564 with 21 home runs, 56 RBI, 55 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 347 plate appearances. As a pitcher, he posted a 3.31 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 22 walks in 51 2/3 innings across 10 starts.
The Angels have five games left this season, all at home. They have two more against the Rangers, are off Thursday, then wrap up the season with a three-game set with the Athletics.