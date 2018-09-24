Video: Cole Hamels launches second career home run

Cubs starter Cole Hamels launched his second career home run, a solo shot off of the Pirates’ Jameson Taillon, in the bottom of the third inning on Monday night. The dinger cut the Pirates’ lead to 2-1.
Hamels’ other homer came on July 21, 2012 in the third inning against the Giants’ Matt Cain. Coincidentally, Cain also homered off of Hamels in the same game… also in the third inning.
On the pitching side of things, Hamels has been terrific for the Cubs, entering Monday’s action 4-1 with a 2.42 ERA and a 59/19 K/BB ratio in 63 1/3 innings back in the National League. he had a 4.72 ERA across 114 1/3 innings with the Rangers before the trade.
For the first time in his seven-year career, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper has reached triple digits in RBI. The 25-year-old lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Adam Eaton in the bottom of the fourth inning of Monday night’s game against the Marlins, pushing the Nationals’ lead to 3-1.
Harper finished the 2015 season with a career-high 99 RBI en route to winning the NL MVP Award. His next-highest RBI total was 87 last year and 86 in ’16.
That a player as talented as Harper never reached 100 RBI prior to this year shows the fatal flaw in RBI as a statistic. Having a lot of RBI is very dependent on having RBI opportunities. Last year, Harper had the likes of Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, and a past-his-prime Jayson Werth batting in front of him — none of the three exactly mavens of reaching base, at least as far as last year is concerned. Harper, of course, has also struggled to stay healthy — he has crossed 140 games in a season just three times — which has also been a factor in his depressed RBI totals.
Harper is a free agent after the season. Due to sky-high expectations, his 2018 has often been thought of as a disappointment, but he entered Monday batting .245/.391/.495 with 34 homers, 98 runs scored, and 126 walks (tops in the majors). In this day and age, hitting 100 RBI won’t move the needle too much towards a payday, but it doesn’t hurt. Those other numbers, which are excellent, will do most of the talking.