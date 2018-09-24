Red Sox set club record with 106th regular season win

The Red Sox defeated the Orioles 6-2 on Monday, earning their 106th victory of the season. That’s a new franchise record, surpassing 105 wins in 1912.
Nathan Eovaldi got the start, fanning 10 batters while yielding only one run on four hits with no walks over five innings. MVP candidate Mookie Betts homered again, drilling a two-run homer off of Dylan Bundy as part of a four-run second inning.
The Red Sox have wrapped up the AL East and clinched home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The only thing left for them to do is to get ready for the postseason. In the ALDS, they will face the winner of the Yankees-Athletics AL Wild Card game (the home team in this matchup has yet to be determined, as the Yankees lead by only two games).
In the final week of the season, the Red Sox have two more games with the Orioles and three with the Yankees. It is feasible that they get to 110 wins. If they do, it will be just the seventh 110-plus-win season in baseball history. The others: 1906 Cubs (116-36), 1909 Pirates (110-42), 1927 Yankees (110-44), 1954 Indians (111-43), 1998 Yankees (114-48), 2001 Mariners (116-46).
The Rays lost 4-1 to the Yankees on Monday night, which clinched a postseason berth for the Athletics just as they began their own game against the Mariners. For the 94-62 A’s, it’s their first postseason appearance since 2014 when they lost the AL Wild Card game to the Royals.
Major League Baseball celebrated the Athletics’ achievement by tweeting this fact: The A’s are the first team since 1988 to make the postseason with baseball’s lowest Opening Day payroll ($66 million).
Yay?
John J. Fisher, who has owned the A’s since 2005, has a net worth approaching $3 billion. The Athletics franchise is valued at over $1 billion. Yet the A’s have never had an Opening Day payroll at $90 million or above and have consistently been among the teams with the lowest payrolls. The cultural shift towards embracing analytics has allowed the A’s to get away with investing as little money as possible into the team. Moneyball helped change baseball’s zeitgeist such that many began to fetishize doing things on the cheap and now the league itself is embracing it.
What the fact MLB tweeted says is actually this: John J. Fisher was able to save a few bucks this year and the A’s still somehow made it to the postseason.
The Athletics’ success is due to a whole host of players, but particularly youngsters Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea, Daniel Mengden, Lou Trivino, among others. All are pre-arbitration aside from Manaea. When it comes time to pay them something approaching what they’re actually worth, will the A’s reward them for their contributions or will they do what they’ve always done and cut bait? After reaching the postseason in 2014, the A’s traded away Josh Donaldson, Brandon Moss, Jeff Samardzija, and John Jaso. Each was a big influence on the club’s success. Athletics fans should be happy their favorite team has reached the postseason, but if the team’s history is any precedent, they shouldn’t get attached to any of the players. Is that really something Major League Baseball should be advocating?