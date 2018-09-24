Getty Images

Giants front office likely to get shuffled this offseason

By Craig CalcaterraSep 24, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
3 Comments

Bobby Evans is the general manager of the San Francisco Giants, but it does not sound like he will be for much longer. After a couple of stories in the past week or two — one from Bob Nightengale of USA Today — Buster Olney of ESPN reported yesterday that “the Giants have also quietly asked around about adding a high-profile baseball operations executive to their front office.”

Brian Sabean is above Evans, and has returned to take a more active role in running the team this past year, but that is not expected to continue. Which strongly suggests that the high-profile executive would be a new GM to replace Evans.

The Giants are ending the season poorly and, for the second season in a row, will have lost more than they have won. The team has a lot of money on the books pegged to old or injured players and their future Hall of Fame manager, Bruce Bochy, will be in the final year of his contract next year and it’s unclear if he wants to continue beyond then. All of that suggests a rebuild is in the offing, and it’s not often that caretaker GMs like Evans has been are asked to mount a rebuild. Normally a transition occurs. It’s especially likely to occur in San Francisco which has not embarked on a rebuild in over a decade.

It’ll be an interesting offseason for Giants fans, I presume.

 

Carlos Gómez fined for criticizing umpire on Twitter

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 24, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays outfielder Carlos Gómez has been fined $10,000 for criticizing umpire Andy Fletcher on Twitter last week. Gomez himself didn’t disclose the amount of the fine, but he did say, “I don’t think it’s fair.”

During Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays, Gómez pinch-hit and struck out looking. Even before the game ended, Gómez went on Twitter and posted several videos of questionable ball-and-strike calls by Fletcher. He wrote, “If anyone needed to be ejected out of tonight’s game it was Andy Fletcher!!” Gómez apologized later that night but still called Fletcher “brutal.”

Gómez, 32, has had a tough year. He’s hitting .212/.302/.343 with nine home runs, 32 RBI, 42 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 400 plate appearances. It’s understandable A) that Gómez is frustrated and B) he might be looking for any kind of edge he can get.