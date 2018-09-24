Giants front office likely to get shuffled this offseason

Bobby Evans is the general manager of the San Francisco Giants, but it does not sound like he will be for much longer. After a couple of stories in the past week or two — one from Bob Nightengale of USA Today — Buster Olney of ESPN reported yesterday that “the Giants have also quietly asked around about adding a high-profile baseball operations executive to their front office.”

Brian Sabean is above Evans, and has returned to take a more active role in running the team this past year, but that is not expected to continue. Which strongly suggests that the high-profile executive would be a new GM to replace Evans.

The Giants are ending the season poorly and, for the second season in a row, will have lost more than they have won. The team has a lot of money on the books pegged to old or injured players and their future Hall of Fame manager, Bruce Bochy, will be in the final year of his contract next year and it’s unclear if he wants to continue beyond then. All of that suggests a rebuild is in the offing, and it’s not often that caretaker GMs like Evans has been are asked to mount a rebuild. Normally a transition occurs. It’s especially likely to occur in San Francisco which has not embarked on a rebuild in over a decade.

It’ll be an interesting offseason for Giants fans, I presume.

