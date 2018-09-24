Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Félix Hernández will rejoin Mariners rotation for final start of 2018

By Bill BaerSep 24, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
4 Comments

Mariners starter Félix Hernández will come off of the disabled list to make his final start of 2018 on Wednesday against the Athletics, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. Hernández has been on the disabled list since September 8 with a right hamstring strain.

Hernández, 32, has endured the worst season of his 14-year career. He’s 8-13 with a 5.46 ERA and a 121/57 K/BB ratio over 151 2/3 innings. Hernández wants the opportunity to finish 2018 on a good note. He said, “I feel good. No problems. It’s 100 percent. I just want to finish strong and show them I can still pitch. It wasn’t a big injury. They just wanted to give me some rest.”

Hernández is under contract for one more year at $27 million. He has been the face of the franchise for the last decade, but if he doesn’t show he’s capable of beating major league hitters by the end of spring training next year, the Mariners may not be able to afford to give him a spot in the starting rotation. Despite a second-half slide, the Mariners were competitive in the AL West this year, entering the All-Star break 58-39, five games out of first place. With some roster fine-tuning, the Mariners could give the Astros and Athletics a run for their money. Hernández’s involvement with that effort remains to be seen.

Carlos Gómez fined for criticizing umpire on Twitter

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 24, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays outfielder Carlos Gómez has been fined $10,000 for criticizing umpire Andy Fletcher on Twitter last week. Gomez himself didn’t disclose the amount of the fine, but he did say, “I don’t think it’s fair.”

During Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays, Gómez pinch-hit and struck out looking. Even before the game ended, Gómez went on Twitter and posted several videos of questionable ball-and-strike calls by Fletcher. He wrote, “If anyone needed to be ejected out of tonight’s game it was Andy Fletcher!!” Gómez apologized later that night but still called Fletcher “brutal.”

Gómez, 32, has had a tough year. He’s hitting .212/.302/.343 with nine home runs, 32 RBI, 42 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 400 plate appearances. It’s understandable A) that Gómez is frustrated and B) he might be looking for any kind of edge he can get.