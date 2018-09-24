Congratulations Justin Turner!

Baseball is a young man’s game. Whereas, a few short years ago, teams went into battle with a lot of guys with ten or twelve years of experience under their belt, these days such veterans are a dying breed. Whether you chalk it up to teams favoring youth because youth is less expensive, the game simply favoring younger, more athletic players, the decline in PED use among ballplayers or some combination of all three, the fact is that it’s better to be 23 in Major League Baseball these days than 33.
Turner is 33 — he turns 34 in November — yet he remains at or near the top of his game. It’s been a shorter season than usual for him due to an injury that cost him all of April and part of May, but his production when healthy remains at a near-MVP level. He’s hitting .318/.413/.525 on the year, and his return coincided with the Dodgers shaking off their early-season doldrums. Now, with his help, they are on the verge of yet another NL West title.
Not only that, but he’s doing that while holding down a second job!
Bobby Evans is the general manager of the San Francisco Giants, but it does not sound like he will be for much longer. After a couple of stories in the past week or two — one from Bob Nightengale of USA Today — Buster Olney of ESPN reported yesterday that “the Giants have also quietly asked around about adding a high-profile baseball operations executive to their front office.”
Brian Sabean is above Evans, and has returned to take a more active role in running the team this past year, but that is not expected to continue. Which strongly suggests that the high-profile executive would be a new GM to replace Evans.
The Giants are ending the season poorly and, for the second season in a row, will have lost more than they have won. The team has a lot of money on the books pegged to old or injured players and their future Hall of Fame manager, Bruce Bochy, will be in the final year of his contract next year and it’s unclear if he wants to continue beyond then. All of that suggests a rebuild is in the offing, and it’s not often that caretaker GMs like Evans has been are asked to mount a rebuild. Normally a transition occurs. It’s especially likely to occur in San Francisco which has not embarked on a rebuild in over a decade.
It’ll be an interesting offseason for Giants fans, I presume.