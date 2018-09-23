Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Tim Anderson on Joe West: “I don’t have much to say about him. Everybody knows he’s terrible.”

By Bill BaerSep 23, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

During the top of the ninth inning of Saturday night’s 7-3 loss to the Cubs, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected by umpire Joe West. Anderson attempted to complete a double play started by second baseman Yoan Moncada, but Javier Báez slid hard into Anderson at the second base bag to disrupt him. Anderson’s throw went past first baseman Matt Davidson, allowing a run to score.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria challenged the ruling on the field, but it was upheld after replay review. Anderson had a brief conversation with umpire Joe West then went back to his position. Shortly thereafter, West ejected Anderson, who became irate.

After the game, Anderson said of West, via Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, “I asked him a question, and he kind of got pissed at me. I asked him if he saw [Báez] reach for my leg in the replay. He asked me if I was going to argue that, and I said, ‘No, I was just asking a question.’ And after that I didn’t say anything else. He started barking at me. Kept staring me down. I gave him, ‘Why you keep looking at me?’ Did that twice and threw me out.”

Anderson then said, “I don’t have much to say about him. Everybody knows he’s terrible. But I didn’t say much and he threw me out. It’s OK.” Anderson added about the play in which one can see Báez reach his arm out to interfere with Anderson, “Yeah, definitely. You could see it in the replay. That’s just one of the many that they missed in New York, I guess.”

Anderson’s criticism of West doesn’t come as a surprise. West has had a reputation as an instigator for decades. Major League Baseball almost never holds umpires accountable for their conduct on the field and some umpires, like West, take advantage of this knowledge.

It was a bittersweet ending for Anderson as he homered earlier in the game, becoming the first White Sox shortstop ever to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. It’s just the sixth 20/20 season in White Sox history, joining Alex Ríos (2010, 2012), Ray Durham (2001), Magglio Ordóñez (2001), and Tommie Agee.

Anderson accounted for the only run the White Sox scored on Sunday against the Cubs with an RBI double. On the season, he’s hitting .243/.284/.412 with those 20 homers, 26 steals, 64 RBI, and 76 runs in 594 plate appearances.

Didi Gregorius may not return this season due to torn cartilage in wrist

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 23, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Yankees clinched a Wild Card berth on Saturday night thanks to a walk off double by outfielder Aaron Hicks in the bottom of the 11th inning. Shortstop Didi Gregorius scored the winning run, diving head-first into home plate just ahead of the throw.

Gregorius apparently tore cartilage in his right wrist on that slide, manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Gregorius underwent an MRI and received a cortisone injection, but he may not return this season.

Adeiny Hechavarria started in place of Gregorius in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Orioles and figures to be the regular startstop through the end of the regular season and into the postseason.