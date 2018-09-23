Didi Gregorius may not return this season due to torn cartilage in wrist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Yankees clinched a Wild Card berth on Saturday night thanks to a walk off double by outfielder Aaron Hicks in the bottom of the 11th inning. Shortstop Didi Gregorius scored the winning run, diving head-first into home plate just ahead of the throw.

Gregorius apparently tore cartilage in his right wrist on that slide, manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Gregorius underwent an MRI and received a cortisone injection, but he may not return this season.

Adeiny Hechavarria started in place of Gregorius in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Orioles and figures to be the regular startstop through the end of the regular season and into the postseason.

Follow @Baer_Bill