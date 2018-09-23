Didi Gregorius may not return this season due to torn cartilage in wrist

The Yankees clinched a Wild Card berth on Saturday night thanks to a walk off double by outfielder Aaron Hicks in the bottom of the 11th inning. Shortstop Didi Gregorius scored the winning run, diving head-first into home plate just ahead of the throw.
Gregorius apparently tore cartilage in his right wrist on that slide, manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Gregorius underwent an MRI and received a cortisone injection, but he may not return this season.
Adeiny Hechavarria started in place of Gregorius in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Orioles and figures to be the regular startstop through the end of the regular season and into the postseason.
Astros pitcher Charlie Morton left Sunday’s start against the Angels after just one inning due to discomfort in his right shoulder, the team announced. Morton yielded a one-out double to Justin Upton, who later scored on a wild pitch. He averages about 96 MPH on his fastball but sat in the 92-94 MPH range in his one inning of work.
Morton, 34, went on the disabled list with right shoulder discomfort on August 29 and returned on September 8. It’s bad news for the Astros, who may have to go into the playoffs without him. If that is to be the case, Lance McCullers would take Morton’s spot in the rotation. It’s also bad news for Morton, who is a free agent after the season and figures to be one of the more sought-after starters.
Morton entered Sunday’s start 15-3 with a 3.15 ERA with a 195/63 K/BB ratio in 163 innings of work.