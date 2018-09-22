Joe Musgrove shut down with ab discomfort

The Yankees are headed back to the postseason for the second year in a row after clinching another wild card berth. They cemented their place in the playoffs with a decisive 3-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday, courtesy of Aaron Hicks‘ walk-off double in the 11th inning.

Neither Yankees’ righty Lance Lynn nor Orioles’ rookie David Hess made it beyond the fifth inning. Hess gifted the Yankees with an early lead after giving up a pair of home runs to Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit, while Lynn managed to even things out after Cedric Mullins capitalized on a run-scoring error in the third and DJ Stewart tied it up on an RBI single in the fifth.

The AL East rivals remained locked in a bullpen battle for six long innings, allowing just eight total baserunners between them. Everything came to a head in the bottom of the 11th, however, when Didi Gregorius led off with a line drive to right field. Giancarlo Stanton struck out swinging for the first out of the inning, and the Yankees’ bad luck looked as though it was about to snowball after Hicks stepped up to the plate and fouled a ball off of his ankle. After taking a moment to recover, he was able to stand and finish out the at-bat — which ended when he roped the ball into the left field corner, giving Gregorius just enough time to beat the throw home and score the winning run.

The cherry on top? Thanks to the two home runs delivered by Hicks and Voit earlier in the game, the Yankees are now one of six teams to crush at least 250 home runs in a single season. They’ll need at least four more dingers to surpass the 253-homer record set by the 2016 Orioles, and another 15 to beat the all-time record held by the 1997 Mariners.