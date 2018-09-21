Getty Images

Addison Russell has been placed on administrative leave

By Craig CalcaterraSep 21, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
Major League Baseball a statement moments ago that, per the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been placed on administrative leave. There is no timetable mentioned for his return, but the statement says that, in light of the post written by Russell’s estranged wife, Melissa Russell, alleging physical and mental abuse during their marriage, MLB will continuing the investigation they had left open last year when Melissa Russell’s allegations first surfaced.

The full statement:

“Major League Baseball takes all allegations of Domestic Violence seriously. When the allegations against Addison Russell became public on June 7, 2017, the Commissioner’s Office’s Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time.  Our investigation of this matter has remained open and we have continued our efforts to gather information.

“With the new details revealed in today’s blog post by Ms. Russell, Mr. Russell has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.  We are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible.”

This follows the earlier report that Russell will not be with the Cubs as they travel across town to face the White Sox this afternoon.

1:02 PM: Dave Kaplan of NBC Sports reports that, in light of the allegations of spousal abuse lodged by his wife Melissa last night, the Cubs have told Russell to stay home from their game tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

As we wrote last night, it is not yet known whether Melissa Russell will cooperate with an MLB investigation into Russell — she declined to do so previously — but either way, it is incumbent upon the Cubs and Major League Baseball to attempt to investigate once again. In light of that a suspension — be it a formal one or a defacto one, such as it appears that the Cubs are doing today — would seem to be in order.

Carlos Gomez gets ejected, rips umpire in Twitter rant

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 21, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Carlos Gomez entered the Rays-Blue Jays game as a pinch hitter last night, struck out looking and was ejected because he argued the call. But though his time in the game was quickly over, his evening was just beginning.

Gomez didn’t even wait for the game to end before taking to Twitter to rip home plate umpire Andy Fletcher First thing he did was post video of himself being called out on strikes, saying “the only job they have is to call balls and strikes. Do you guys think that pitch is a strike?

He went on:

And more, saying that if he kept showing these he’d find ten more pitches like this called strikes that, he believes, were balls:

He also believes that strikes thrown by Rays pitchers were balls:

There were other tweets that he subsequently deleted, but when he got back to his hotel room, he posted a six-minute-long video apologizing for some of those posts, saying “I made a mistake” — it’s not clear what it was he had deleted or what he was mistaken about — but then he went on to say that Fletcher was “brutal” and that he was not doing his job, claiming that if you watched more video of the game you’d see that Fletcher missed more than 30 pitches.

You get ejected for arguing balls and strikes in this league. You get fined for saying bad things about umpires after a game. My guess is that saying LOTS of bad things about umpires after a game, along with video evidence publicly criticizing them, you’re gonna get a BIG, BIG fine and, possibly, a suspension.

Hope that all made you feel better, though, Carlos!