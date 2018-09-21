Major League Baseball a statement moments ago that, per the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been placed on administrative leave. There is no timetable mentioned for his return, but the statement says that, in light of the post written by Russell’s estranged wife, Melissa Russell, alleging physical and mental abuse during their marriage, MLB will continuing the investigation they had left open last year when Melissa Russell’s allegations first surfaced.

The full statement:

“Major League Baseball takes all allegations of Domestic Violence seriously. When the allegations against Addison Russell became public on June 7, 2017, the Commissioner’s Office’s Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time. Our investigation of this matter has remained open and we have continued our efforts to gather information. “With the new details revealed in today’s blog post by Ms. Russell, Mr. Russell has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. We are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible.”

This follows the earlier report that Russell will not be with the Cubs as they travel across town to face the White Sox this afternoon.

1:02 PM: Dave Kaplan of NBC Sports reports that, in light of the allegations of spousal abuse lodged by his wife Melissa last night, the Cubs have told Russell to stay home from their game tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

As we wrote last night, it is not yet known whether Melissa Russell will cooperate with an MLB investigation into Russell — she declined to do so previously — but either way, it is incumbent upon the Cubs and Major League Baseball to attempt to investigate once again. In light of that a suspension — be it a formal one or a defacto one, such as it appears that the Cubs are doing today — would seem to be in order.

Follow @craigcalcaterra