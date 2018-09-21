Addison Russell placed on administrative leave

By Craig CalcaterraSep 21, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
Major League Baseball a statement moments ago that, per the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been placed on administrative leave. There is no timetable mentioned for his return, but the statement says that, in light of the post written by Russell’s estranged wife, Melissa Russell, alleging physical and mental abuse during their marriage, MLB will continuing the investigation they had left open last year when Melissa Russell’s allegations first surfaced.

The full statement:

“Major League Baseball takes all allegations of Domestic Violence seriously. When the allegations against Addison Russell became public on June 7, 2017, the Commissioner’s Office’s Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time.  Our investigation of this matter has remained open and we have continued our efforts to gather information.

“With the new details revealed in today’s blog post by Ms. Russell, Mr. Russell has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.  We are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible.”

This follows the earlier report that Russell will not be with the Cubs as they travel across town to face the White Sox this afternoon.

1:02 PM: Dave Kaplan of NBC Sports reports that, in light of the allegations of spousal abuse lodged by his wife Melissa last night, the Cubs have told Russell to stay home from their game tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

As we wrote last night, it is not yet known whether Melissa Russell will cooperate with an MLB investigation into Russell — she declined to do so previously — but either way, it is incumbent upon the Cubs and Major League Baseball to attempt to investigate once again. In light of that a suspension — be it a formal one or a defacto one, such as it appears that the Cubs are doing today — would seem to be in order.

Report: Orioles expected to replace Buck Showalter

By Ashley VarelaSep 21, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Orioles manager Buck Showalter is not expected to retain his position with the club beyond the 2018 season, according to multiple reports from Jon Heyman of Fancred and Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. Nothing appears to be finalized just yet, however, and the Orioles have yet to address rumors of Showalter’s impending departure or news of a possible contract extension for general manager Dan Duquette.

Even so, it’s been a year of near-unprecedented disaster for the 62-year-old skipper, who helped lead the team to a 44-108 record prior to the outcome of Friday’s series opener against the Yankees. With the Orioles’ 108th loss — a 4-6 heartbreaker against the Blue Jays on Tuesday — they tied the 1937 St. Louis Browns for the second-most losses in a single season, eclipsed only by the 43-111 record of the 1939 Browns. As they have just 10 games remaining in the regular season, this year’s team has no chance of climbing out of last place in the AL East and may well finish with the worst record in the AL to boot.

While the Orioles’ missteps don’t bode well for Showalter’s future in Baltimore, he’s brought far more good than harm to the organization over the last eight and a half years. He assumed the managerial position from interim manager Juan Samuel in the middle of the team’s 2010 season and guided the club to five winning seasons and three postseason appearances in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Entering the 2018 season, his record sits at 666 wins and 677 losses, the winningest mark by any of the team’s skippers since Earl Weaver wrapped his 17-season run with the team in 1986. Whether the Orioles believe Showalter is capable of recovering from two consecutive losing seasons and returning the team to their former days of glory (and the occasional division title) remains to be seen, of course, though there’s plenty to recommend him as they prepare to advance a full-scale rebuild over the offseason.