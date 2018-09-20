Getty Images

Those Burglars caused $10K in damage at Yasiel Puig’s home

Sep 20, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) Burglars caused $10,000 worth of damage to Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig‘s home while attempting to steal a safe.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects broke into Puig’s San Fernando Valley home Tuesday night. They ransacked the residence, found a safe in the second-floor master bedroom, and dragged it downstairs to the front door.

Police said Thursday that the suspects then fled, leaving the safe in the entry way. An inventory is being conducted to determine what else was taken. Puig was at Dodger Stadium for a game on Tuesday.

“I (did) not sleep too much yesterday,” Puig said Wednesday, without offering details about the latest incident.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects, including the driver of a black four-door Toyota vehicle with paper license plates.

Police say the same suspects are believed to have been involved in another burglary attempt at Puig’s home on Aug. 30.

Previous break-ins at Puig’s residences occurred in March 2017 and during Game 7 of last year’s World Series.

Rangers may move on from Jeff Banister


Sep 20, 2018
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the rebuilding Rangers are considering moving on from manager Jeff Banister. Wilson notes that the Rangers aren’t sure if Banister is the right person to lead the club when they become competitive again. Additionally, Wilson notes that there have been some communication issues with Banister, such as not telling players when they’re getting a day off and suddenly inserting players into the lineup without notification. According to Wilson, some players feel their concerns have fallen on “deaf ears” when presented to Banister.

In four years under Banister, the Rangers have gone 325-313 (.509) overall. They went to the playoffs in 2015 and ’16 but lost in the Division Series to the Blue Jays both times, 3-2 and 3-0, respectively.

GM Jon Daniels said he is pleased with the way some players, namely Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, José Leclerc, and Jurickson Profar, have developed under Banister. But it remains to be seen if that will be enough to keep Banister in town.

Banister is under contract for the 2019 season, as the Rangers exercised his option last year.