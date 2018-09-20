There have been three walkoff grand slams in the past week

Last night Jason Kipnis led the Indians to victory over the Chicago White Sox via a walkoff grand slam. Such a beast is a pretty special, but lately they’ve been surprisingly common. Indeed, Kipnis’ walkoff slam was the third one in the space of a week.
Francisco Mejia of the Padres hit a walkoff salami on Sunday afternoon to lead San Diego over the Texas Rangers. Sal Perez of the Royals did the deed on Friday against the Twins.
As Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com tweeted this morning, there were only two walkoff grand slams in the entire 2016 season. Having three in a week is pretty darn cool, eh?
It may be that Scott Van Slyke’s baseball career is over. When you get waived by a KBO team, there really isn’t anywhere left to go.
The team: the Doosan Bears, which gave Van Slyke his walking papers only 12 games into his Korean career. It’s hard to blame them, though, as he was hitting only .128/.209/.231 with one homer. This after he hit .248/.354/.467 at New Orleans earlier this season.
While that Triple-A line isn’t terrible, it’s sort of telling that the Marlins, one of baseball’s worst teams, didn’t want to bring him up. It’s also the case that there is not a big market out there for corner guys over 30 like Van Slyke. He could get a non-roster invite to someone’s spring training next February, but it’s unlikely he’ll get picked up by anyone on a major league deal.
If he does decide to hang things up, he’ll finish his big league career with a line of .242/.326/.417 with 29 homers and 95 RBI across six big league seasons, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers.