There have been three walkoff grand slams in the past week

It may be that Scott Van Slyke’s baseball career is over. When you get waived by a KBO team, there really isn’t anywhere left to go.

The team: the Doosan Bears, which gave Van Slyke his walking papers only 12 games into his Korean career. It’s hard to blame them, though, as he was hitting only .128/.209/.231 with one homer. This after he hit .248/.354/.467 at New Orleans earlier this season.

While that Triple-A line isn’t terrible, it’s sort of telling that the Marlins, one of baseball’s worst teams, didn’t want to bring him up. It’s also the case that there is not a big market out there for corner guys over 30 like Van Slyke. He could get a non-roster invite to someone’s spring training next February, but it’s unlikely he’ll get picked up by anyone on a major league deal.

If he does decide to hang things up, he’ll finish his big league career with a line of .242/.326/.417 with 29 homers and 95 RBI across six big league seasons, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

