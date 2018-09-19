Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Minor League Baseball eclipses 40 million in attendance for 14th consecutive season

By Bill BaerSep 19, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday that, for the 14th consecutive season, the league has eclipsed 40 million in total attendance. 20 teams set single-game attendance records and seven teams set franchise records for single-game attendance in their current parks.

ESPN’s Keith Law, who has been covering the minor leagues for quite a while, did the math:

Minor League Baseball president and CEO Pat O’Conner, whose most prominent stint in the public eye involved him disingenuously justifying the underpaying of his players, said, “Minor League Baseball continues to be the best entertainment value in sports, and these numbers support that. For us to top 40 million fans for the 14th consecutive season despite the weather challenges our teams faced in April and May is a testament to the continued support of our loyal fan bases and the creative promotions and hard work done by all of our teams across the country.”

Major and Minor League Baseball are quite happy to make money hand over fist on the backs of their players, but are too cheap to pay them adequately for their labor.

Brandon Belt likely to undergo knee surgery

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 19, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that first baseman Brandon Belt has flown back to San Francisco to see a team doctor, and added that Belt’s season is almost certainly over as he is likely to undergo knee surgery, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt, 30, missed the last four games and obviously wasn’t included in Wednesday’s starting lineup due to soreness in his left knee. Belt hyperextended his left knee in late July and has been bothered by it on and off since.

Assuming his 2018 campaign is over, Belt finishes having hit .253/.342/.414 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI in 456 plate appearances. The 2016 All-Star is under contract for three more years at $16 million annually.