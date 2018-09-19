Brandon Belt likely to undergo knee surgery

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that first baseman Brandon Belt has flown back to San Francisco to see a team doctor, and added that Belt’s season is almost certainly over as he is likely to undergo knee surgery, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt, 30, missed the last four games and obviously wasn’t included in Wednesday’s starting lineup due to soreness in his left knee. Belt hyperextended his left knee in late July and has been bothered by it on and off since.

Assuming his 2018 campaign is over, Belt finishes having hit .253/.342/.414 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI in 456 plate appearances. The 2016 All-Star is under contract for three more years at $16 million annually.

Follow @Baer_Bill