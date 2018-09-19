Athletics fan helps spark an Angels rally

I talked about this in the recaps but it’s worth its own post.

There was a Steve Bartman moment in the Angels-A’s game. Oh, the stakes weren’t so high and, maybe, the out was not a sure one, but it was still a fairly high watermark for fan interference. Except, of course, it was not called fan interference.

Oakland led 4-1 entering the top of the sixth. Two A’s pitchers combined to load the bases and then a third pitcher, Lou Trivino, came in to face Andrelton Simmons. Trivino induced what should’ve — Could’ve? Probably? — been the second out of the inning in the form of a foul popup, which Stephen Piscotty was in the process of running down. That’s when this woman stuck her glove out and snagged the ball:

The umpires did not call fan interference for . . . some reason. As I noted this morning, Piscotty seemed to be feeling that wall, looking down a bit, and may very well have not have caught that ball, and I suppose that’s what the umps were hanging their hat on. Of course, as a commenter noted this morning, it may be that Piscotty was holding up because that lady’s glove sticking out there distracted him. Either way, she got the ball and, the umps’ ruling notwithstanding, got kicked out of the ballpark.

With new life, Simmons smacked a two-run single to pull the Angels to within one and then, following a plunked batter which loaded the bases back up, Kaleb Cowart hit a grand slam to put the Angels up by three. As Ray Ratto of NBC Sports Bay Area notes this morning, the A’s had their chances to get themselves out of this mess and to get that lady off the hook, but just didn’t do it.

Anyway, folks: leave the balls alone at the park. If you really want an official ball, and one doesn’t come into the stands near you, just buy one.

