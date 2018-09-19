Adrián Beltré hits 475th career homer, tying Musial, Stargell on all-time list

Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré drilled a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning against Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. The dinger made a marginal dent in the Rangers’ deficit, making the score 8-2, but put Beltré into a tie with Stan Musial and Willie Stargell on the all-time home run list at 475 homers.

Beltré, 39, is a free agent after the season. If he chooses to continue playing, he will have a chance to ascend higher on the all-time home run leaderboard. His next targets would be Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff at 493, followed by Eddie Murray at 504.

Beltré has been bothered by injuries for most of the year. Still, he’s managed a .273/.333/.426 triple-slash line along with 13 homers, 56 RBI, and 45 runs scored in 453 plate appearances.

