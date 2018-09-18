Getty Images

Trevor Story injured his elbow in last night’s loss

By Craig CalcaterraSep 18, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Bad news for the Rockies: shortstop Trevor Story left last night’s game against the Dodgers game with an elbow injury.

Story hurt his elbow on a throw in the first inning, but stayed in the game as it didn’t seem serious. He aggravated it in the fourth inning, however, swinging and missing on pitch from Hyun-Jin Ryu. After doing so he walked a few steps up the third base line, crouched down and leaned on his bat, after which he was removed from the game. Story, describing it afterwards:

“I just kind of felt something on a throw when I dove for the ball and then my elbow was a little tight. I just tried to play through it and when I swung through that pitch, kind of extended my arm, I felt it a little more.

He said coming out of the game was “just being cautious,” but he’ll have tests today to determine the severity of his injury.

Story is hitting .288/.343/.550 with 33 home runs, 40 doubles and 25 stolen bases. Along with Nolan Arenado, he has provided the “2” in the Rockies’ 1-2 offensive punch. Him missing time over the season’s final two weeks, as the Rockies sit just behind the Dodgers in the NL West and both the Dodgers and Cardinals in the race for the second NL Wild Card, would be bad news.

Yankees promote Justus Sheffield

Justus Sheffield
By Craig CalcaterraSep 18, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
The Red Sox-Yankees game scheduled for this afternoon has been moved to this evening because of weather, but there are still happenings in the Bronx: the Yankees have called up top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield.

Sheffield, 22, is the Yankees’ highest-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The lefty was acquired in the Andrew Miller deal back in 2016. In 2018 he made the jump from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a cumulative 7-6 record in 20 starts and a 2.87 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 9.5 SO/9 through 116 innings.

The Yankees reportedly plan is to keep Sheffield in the bullpen for the time being, with his late season shift to a relief role at Scranton designed to get him used to helping out for the Yankees stretch run and, possibly, a playoff run. He’ll likely have a shot at the Yankees’ rotation next spring.