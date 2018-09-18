Trevor Story injured his elbow in last night’s loss

Bad news for the Rockies: shortstop Trevor Story left last night’s game against the Dodgers game with an elbow injury.

Story hurt his elbow on a throw in the first inning, but stayed in the game as it didn’t seem serious. He aggravated it in the fourth inning, however, swinging and missing on pitch from Hyun-Jin Ryu. After doing so he walked a few steps up the third base line, crouched down and leaned on his bat, after which he was removed from the game. Story, describing it afterwards:

“I just kind of felt something on a throw when I dove for the ball and then my elbow was a little tight. I just tried to play through it and when I swung through that pitch, kind of extended my arm, I felt it a little more.

He said coming out of the game was “just being cautious,” but he’ll have tests today to determine the severity of his injury.

Story is hitting .288/.343/.550 with 33 home runs, 40 doubles and 25 stolen bases. Along with Nolan Arenado, he has provided the “2” in the Rockies’ 1-2 offensive punch. Him missing time over the season’s final two weeks, as the Rockies sit just behind the Dodgers in the NL West and both the Dodgers and Cardinals in the race for the second NL Wild Card, would be bad news.

Follow @craigcalcaterra