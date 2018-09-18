José Abreu hospitalized due to thigh infection

The Athletic’s James Fegan reports that White Sox first baseman José Abreu has been hospitalized due to an infection in his thigh. It is apparently unrelated for the emergency surgery Abreu underwent last month for testicular torsion. The White Sox expect Abreu to miss the entirety of the three-game series against the Indians, which begins tonight, but are calling him day-to-day.
Abreu, 31, missed three weeks between August 20 and September 10 due to testicular torsion. After going 3-for-4 in his first game back from the disabled list, Abreu went hitless over his next five games spanning 23 trips to the plate. That dropped his triple-slash line down to .265/.325/.473 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI in 553 plate appearances.
Abreu had hit at least 25 home runs and knocked in at least 100 runs in each of his first four seasons in the majors, but he will almost certainly not reach triple-digits in RBI this season. His hospital visits impacted that, unfortunately. Abreu will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility after the season.
Minor league-major league affiliations are a tricky business.
With few exceptions, mostly at the lower levels, major league teams do not own the minor league affiliates. They have agreements with them, which last a minimum of two years. Sometimes the relationship between the big club and the ownership group of the farm club is great and they extend the affiliations for years on end. Sometimes these relationships are short-lived and are entered into simply because there are few other options as teams scramble to match up with affiliates.
The Washington Nationals’ deal with their Triple-A club for the next two years falls into that latter category:
There’s no reason why a big league club can’t have a Triple-A affiliate that is literally across a continent from the home ballpark, but there’s not a lot to recommend that situation either. If a big league guy wakes up with a bad back one Sunday morning, you can’t exactly rush someone to the ballpark from the minors before a 1PM first pitch. If the GM or his aides want to go see someone play down on the farm, they can’t really do it impulsively. There are likewise few marketing synergies to be had between a big league club in D.C. and a Triple-A club in Fresno, California.
But such is life when the Astros leave Fresno to affiliate with Round Rock, which is owned by Nolan Ryan. That relationship ended, primarily, because Ryan’s relationship ended with the Rangers a few years back, so the Rangers are now moving on to Nashville. Nashville had the A’s, but the A’s are moving on to Las Vegas. Las Vegas had the Mets but the Mets are now Syracuse which . . . used to be the Nats’ affiliation. And round and round it goes.
Oh, and the Brewers are leaving Colorado Springs to go to San Antonio, which was in the Texas League and is now moving up. Milwaukee was in Colorado Springs, which will no longer be a Triple-A team.
It’s a weird process — there’s a strong musical chairs vibe to all of this, and the big league clubs actually have less power in it than they are accustomed to having in their business relationships — but such is life when you outsource the overhead for your development pipeline.