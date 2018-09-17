Trevor Bauer could pitch in relief in the postseason

Indians president Chris Antonetti was on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on this morning and he said that starter Trevor Bauer could pitch out of the bullpen in the postseason, saying it’s “something we’ve thought about.”

Bauer has been out since mid-August with a fractured fibula. He threw a successful bullpen session on Saturday, the day the Indians clinched the American League Central. He will face live hitters tomorrow. One can imagine that his return will be much like Chris Sale‘s return following a month on the shelf: a series of short outings aimed at shaking off the rust, possibly in an “opener” capacity to begin games.

While having Bauer back to start games would be wonderful — he was one of the top starters in the American League before breaking his leg — the Indians bullpen has been shaky for much of the year. As such, having him back in merely a relief capacity would be a big boost for Cleveland’s postseason prospects.

