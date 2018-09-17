Trevor Bauer could pitch in relief in the postseason

Indians president Chris Antonetti was on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on this morning and he said that starter Trevor Bauer could pitch out of the bullpen in the postseason, saying it’s “something we’ve thought about.”
Bauer has been out since mid-August with a fractured fibula. He threw a successful bullpen session on Saturday, the day the Indians clinched the American League Central. He will face live hitters tomorrow. One can imagine that his return will be much like Chris Sale‘s return following a month on the shelf: a series of short outings aimed at shaking off the rust, possibly in an “opener” capacity to begin games.
While having Bauer back to start games would be wonderful — he was one of the top starters in the American League before breaking his leg — the Indians bullpen has been shaky for much of the year. As such, having him back in merely a relief capacity would be a big boost for Cleveland’s postseason prospects.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon has a charitable foundation called the “Respect 90” foundation, which helps disadvantaged kids. This is part of its mission statement:
“In his 12 seasons as a major league manager, Joe Maddon has made few demands of his players, but there is one: all players must run hard to first base. ‘I ask our players to run hard for 90 feet to respect that distance and the respect will come back to you,’ he says.
That’s a good philosophy! I’m wondering, though, if instead of merely leaving it up on the foundation’s website, Maddon shouldn’t print it out and tape it to the clubhouse wall. Preferably someplace close to Willson Contreras‘ locker:
As you can see, Contreras admired that as a homer but it hit the wall and he was lucky he made it in safely with the double. The photo at the top of the page was the slide he was required to execute in order to make it.
Maddon likely wasn’t pleased with it, but Contreras was contrite about it after the game. He’s not known to be a slacker or a hot dog. He’s been slumping badly and, I imagine, he was simply jacked to have finally, he thought, hit a homer. Stuff happens.
But it’s never not funny to see a guy’s startled realization that he misjudged a blast and suddenly have to shift into high gear like that.