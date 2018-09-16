Michael Fulmer
Getty Images

Michael Fulmer may not pitch again in 2018

By Ashley VarelaSep 16, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer isn’t a lock to return to the rotation this year after sustaining a knee injury during Saturday’s game against the Indians. While Cleveland advanced toward the postseason with a 15-0 win and another division title, Detroit lost their starter after just five pitches.

According to catcher James McCann‘s postgame comments, Fulmer dropped a few miles off his pitches at the start of the game, which made him a sitting duck for Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley as they cracked back-to-back home runs in the first inning. Even more alarming, Fulmer’s velocity issues also revealed some problems with his knee, and he was quickly pulled from the game and later diagnosed with a case of right knee inflammation.

At this point, it’s still unclear how much time the right-hander might miss, and the Tigers will reserve a final judgment until they receive the results of his MRI on Monday. Given that Fulmer has just two scheduled starts remaining over the final two weeks of the regular season, a return to the mound seems somewhat unlikely. Following Saturday’s performance, the 25-year-old hurler has pitched to a disappointing 3-12 record in 24 starts with a 4.69 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 through 132 1/3 frames this year.

Report: Yankees to promote Justus Sheffield

Justus Sheffield
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaSep 15, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
5 Comments

Yankees pitching prospect Justus Sheffield has been promoted to the big leagues, according to a report from Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune. The move has yet to be officially announced by the team.

Sheffield, 22, is the Yankees’ highest-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The left-hander was acquired in a deadline deal for reliever Andrew Miller back in 2016 and has been working his way through the lower levels of the Yankees’ farm system ever since. In 2018, he made the jump from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a cumulative 7-6 record in 20 starts and a 2.87 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 9.5 SO/9 through 116 innings.

According to comments made by club GM Brian Cashman last month, the plan is to keep Sheffield in the bullpen for the time being. He was shifted to a relief role in Triple-A at the end of August and should be ready to assume a similar position at the major-league level sometime in September. It’s possible that the young lefty might also get a shot at the Yankees’ rotation when he reports to spring training next year, too.