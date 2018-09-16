Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Don Mattingly thinks September roster rules should be changed

By Bill BaerSep 16, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
On Saturday, the Marlins and Phillies combined to use 15 different pitchers. None of those 15 pitchers had a plate appearance, which is a modern era record in a game without the DH. The Phillies went on to win 5-4. Saturday’s game was also the fourth nine-inning game in which neither team’s pitcher recorded more than six outs. Three of those four games took place during September.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly thinks MLB’s September roster expansion rules should be changed, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly said, “What we did [Saturday] and really what they ended up doing, too, is something that really only happens in September and, quite honestly, shouldn’t be able to happen. It’s too many guys. It’s not really regular baseball.”

Mattingly suggests keeping the active roster capped at 25 players, but allowing teams in September to carry a “taxi squad.” He said, “I’ve said it before. I’d be in favor of more of a taxi squad. You have your 25 guys that would be eligible for the playoffs — activate three, four, or five — and then you’re going to play more of a normal sty le. And you can move those guys around every day.”

A change like this would need to be collectively bargained since reducing September roster spots has an impact on players’ earning potential since fewer of them would be accumulating service time. Spencer notes that in Mattingly’s suggestion, the players on the “taxi squad” would still be paid and accumulate service time, but that still cuts out 10 players.

From a viewing perspective, September games — particularly ones without much of an impact on playoff chances — tend to be long and get dragged out in the later innings due to a greater willingness to make pitching changes, pinch-hit, and pinch-run. Mattingly is also right that the strategy changes in September. Normally, a manager would have to more seriously contemplate the pros and cons of pinch-hitting for his pitcher in the fifth inning or pinch-running for a slow-footed slugger in the seventh, but an expanded roster makes that calculus a lot simpler.

Mookie Betts exits game with injury

By Ashley VarelaSep 16, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Bad news in Boston: Red Sox slugger and AL MVP candidate Mookie Betts departed the sixth inning of Sunday’s series finale against the Mets with another bout of left side soreness. The incident occurred on Wilmer Flores‘ long sac fly to right field, which was caught by Betts and returned to home plate in an attempt to nail Austin Jackson and preserve the Red Sox’ 3-0 lead.

Instead, Jackson managed to narrowly beat the throw to score the Mets’ first run of the afternoon — inspiring a replay review, which was upheld in the Mets’ favor — while Betts appeared to suffer some kind of oblique injury on the play. He was promptly examined by manager Alex Cora and a team trainer, and was brought off the field before the inning resumed. There’s no word yet on the projected timetable for Betts’ return to the lineup, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation as the Red Sox suss out the extent of his injury.

The 25-year-old outfielder is approaching the tail end of his best career year to date. Even after an underwhelming day at the plate (0-for-3 with a sac fly and two strikeouts), he’s riding an incredible .337/.431/.619 batting line with 29 home runs, a 1.050 OPS, and 9.2 fWAR across 538 plate appearances. He missed two weeks of playing time this summer after rehabbing a left abdominal strain, but has been remarkably healthy during the second half of the year and appeared to be a strong contender for the AL MVP award this fall.

Following Betts’ exit in the sixth, Jackie Bradley Jr. shifted from center to right field while rookie Tzu-Wei Lin was brought in as a center field replacement. Lin posted remarkable numbers at Triple-A Pawtucket this season, but he’s struggled to find his footing at the major-league level and entered Sunday’s game batting .191/.269/.234 with two extra-base hits and a .503 OPS through 52 PA.