Video: Juan Soto reaches rare milestone with 20th home run

Nationals rookie Juan Soto‘s meteoric rise has hardly gone unnoticed this year, and on Friday, he added to an already-impressive resume with a solo shot off of Kevin Gausman‘s 95.1-MPH fastball in the fourth inning. Not only did the 383-footer narrow the Nationals’ deficit against the Braves to just one run, but it also placed the outfielder in rare company: At 19 years old, he’s only the third teenager to record at least 20 home runs in major league history.
The two former rookies who also share this record? One of them still belongs to the Nationals, as Bryce Harper was the last to do it after finishing his age-19 season with 22 home runs in 2012. The first player to record the feat, however, was Tony Conigliaro of the 1964 Red Sox. The young outfielder rounded out his first year in the big leagues with an as-yet unchallenged record of 24 total homers before his 20th birthday.
Soto has been white-hot since his call-up in May, but managed to ramp up the intensity even more over his last few games this month. Entering Friday’s contest, he’s batted .364/.451/.636 with three homers and a 1.087 OPS in 51 plate appearances since the start of September, and is proving a stiff competitor to Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuña as award season draws near.
After a disappointing debut against the Rays last weekend, the Orioles were hoping for a more stable showing from right-handed rookie Luis Ortiz when he took the mound again on Friday night. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old righty made it through just 1 2/3 innings before an apparent leg injury forced him to make an early exit from his first major league start.
The incident occurred in the top of the second inning, when Ortiz tried to beat Yoan Moncada to the bag on a grounder that skidded just past first base. He narrowly avoided a collision with Chris Davis, but may have landed too hard on his right leg and sustained an injury in the process. The rookie stayed in to pitch to Yolmer Sanchez and surrendered a walk before manager Buck Showalter and a team trainer came out to the mound to evaluate him, at which point he was quickly escorted from the field. The precise nature of the injury — and a timetable for Ortiz’s return to the mound this season — has not yet been revealed.
Jimmy Yacabonis stepped in to relieve Ortiz and induced a line out from Jose Abreu to bring a swift end to the inning. The Orioles’ offense scraped together six runs on a pair of solo home runs from Trey Mancini, Corban Joseph’s RBI single, and a handful of productive outs from Cedric Mullins and Adam Jones, but still trail the White Sox 8-6 in the ninth.