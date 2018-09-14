Getty Images

Yankees activate Aaron Judge

By Craig CalcaterraSep 14, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yankees manager Aaron Boone just told the press that outfielder Aaron Judge will be activated before tonight’s game.

Judge will not be used as a hitter yet, but could be used on defense or running bases. Boone didn’t specify when Judge will be ready to hit in a game and that the club is still a couple of days away from making that decision. They are activating him now, though, in order to get him at least some in-game action in preparation for his full return. Boone said Judge will hit in simulated games first and implied that Judge could be a week away from being a full-time player again.

Judge has been out since late July due to a fractured wrist suffered when he was hit by a fastball from Royals pitcher Jakob Junis. He has taken longer than expected to recover from the injury and the Yankees have felt his absence. They’ve played well compared to most everyone else, but have played poorly compared to the torrid pace they were setting before Judge’s injury and, in the meantime, have all but lost any chance they had at catching the the Red Sox in the AL East.

Judge was hitting .285/.398/.548 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI in 447 plate appearances when he went down. He’s back now, even if we have to wait a few more days for his bat to join him.

Gregory Polanco expected to miss 7-9 months

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 14, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

The other day it was reported that Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco would undergo shoulder surgery to stabilize his dislocated left shoulder. It turns out that there was more to it than that. He had a torn labrum as well, and it was repaired during his surgery.

That’s way more serious than a dislocated shoulder and it means that Polanco will be on the shelf for seven to nine months. Given that spring training begins in five months, that will put a serious dent in Polanco’s 2019 season, perhaps cutting it in half.

Polanco, 25, hit .254/.340/.499 with 23 home runs, 81 RBI, 75 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 535 plate appearances in 2018. Pittsburgh was, no doubt, counting on him to be an important part of the mix in 2019 when, pending moves this offseason, at least stood a reasonable shot at contention.

Tough news for Polanco. Tough news for the Pirates.