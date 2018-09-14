Chad Kuhl
Chad Kuhl to have elbow, forearm examined again

By Ashley VarelaSep 14, 2018, 7:26 PM EDT
It’s been a rough year for Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl, who will seek another opinion on his right elbow/forearm after experiencing further setbacks during his rehab of a right forearm strain. Multiple reports from Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and MLB.com’s Adam Berry  revealed that Kuhl was unable to complete a bullpen session on Tuesday, which prompted him to schedule an additional follow-up with Dr. David Altchek in New York City next week. There’s still no clear timetable for his return to the rotation, though it appears highly unlikely that he’ll be able to work his way back to the mound before the end of the 2018 season.

Kuhl, 26, hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since the end of June, when he first sustained the injury over a four-inning, 70-pitch outing against the Mets. Following his initial meeting with Dr. Altchek in July, the righty was instructed to adhere to a strict no-throw period of four weeks, which he completed before he was finally cleared to throw bullpen sessions in mid-August.

Prior to the incident, Kuhl went 5-5 in 16 starts with a 4.55 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and career-best 8.6 SO/9 through 85 innings. He doesn’t have a history of elbow troubles, making this the first significant setback of his career to date, and one that may keep him on the shelf a good while longer if surgery is recommended.

Yankees activate Aaron Judge

By Craig CalcaterraSep 14, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Yankees manager Aaron Boone just told the press that outfielder Aaron Judge will be activated before tonight’s game.

Judge will not be used as a hitter yet, but could be used on defense or running bases. Boone didn’t specify when Judge will be ready to hit in a game and that the club is still a couple of days away from making that decision. They are activating him now, though, in order to get him at least some in-game action in preparation for his full return. Boone said Judge will hit in simulated games first and implied that Judge could be a week away from being a full-time player again.

Judge has been out since late July due to a fractured wrist suffered when he was hit by a fastball from Royals pitcher Jakob Junis. He has taken longer than expected to recover from the injury and the Yankees have felt his absence. They’ve played well compared to most everyone else, but have played poorly compared to the torrid pace they were setting before Judge’s injury and, in the meantime, have all but lost any chance they had at catching the the Red Sox in the AL East.

Judge was hitting .285/.398/.548 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI in 447 plate appearances when he went down. He’s back now, even if we have to wait a few more days for his bat to join him.