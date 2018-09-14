Chad Kuhl to have elbow, forearm examined again

It’s been a rough year for Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl, who will seek another opinion on his right elbow/forearm after experiencing further setbacks during his rehab of a right forearm strain. Multiple reports from Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and MLB.com’s Adam Berry revealed that Kuhl was unable to complete a bullpen session on Tuesday, which prompted him to schedule an additional follow-up with Dr. David Altchek in New York City next week. There’s still no clear timetable for his return to the rotation, though it appears highly unlikely that he’ll be able to work his way back to the mound before the end of the 2018 season.

Kuhl, 26, hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since the end of June, when he first sustained the injury over a four-inning, 70-pitch outing against the Mets. Following his initial meeting with Dr. Altchek in July, the righty was instructed to adhere to a strict no-throw period of four weeks, which he completed before he was finally cleared to throw bullpen sessions in mid-August.

Prior to the incident, Kuhl went 5-5 in 16 starts with a 4.55 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and career-best 8.6 SO/9 through 85 innings. He doesn’t have a history of elbow troubles, making this the first significant setback of his career to date, and one that may keep him on the shelf a good while longer if surgery is recommended.