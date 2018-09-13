Getty Images

Joe Mauer may retire after the season

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Twins first baseman Joe Mauer is considering retirement. He has not made up his mind one way or the other and won’t until the offseason, but it’s on his mind. Mauer:

“There’s a lot that goes into it than just, ‘Do you want to play?’  . . . I owe it to myself and my family to sit down and think about those things . . . I have had some conversations with some people close to me and it’s amazing . . . I still have a lot to think about. I still have people who I want to speak to.”

Mauer is in the final year of an eight-year, $184 million contract he signed before the 2010 season, and which did not go into effect until the year after that. At the time he signed that deal Mauer was coming off of an MVP season in which he led the league in batting, on-base percentage and slugging while playing Gold Glove defense as a catcher and had two other batting titles — in 2006 and 2008 — under his belt. He continued playing at a superior level behind the plate in 2010, but just as the contract kicked in in 2011, fate changed the course of his seemingly sure-thing Hall of Fame trajectory.

The first problem was with his knees, which required surgery in the 2010-11 offseason and which continued to cause him complications into 2011, costing him half the season. That, combined with a bout of pneumonia led to 2011 being his worst season up to that point and caused some to begin to question that big deal he received.

Mauer rebounded in 2012, making the All-Star team and once again leading the league in on-base percentage while playing in 147 games. Things would only get worse after that, however. In August 2013 Mauer suffered a concussion on a foul tip that ended both his season and his career as a catcher. Mauer would go on to suffer blurred vision and other concussion-related symptoms for years, substantially affecting his play.

Despite how serious concussions have proven to be for athletes, despite how a concussion had already derailed the career of teammate Joe Mauer, and despite the fact that the Twins themselves clearly acknowledged how serious Mauer’s situation was by moving him to first base after the season, certain segments of the Minnesota press and fan base turned on Mauer. They called him “brittle” and overpaid. Some even doubted Mauer’s symptoms. To this day, certain Twins fans think of Mauer’s salary first and foremost when they consider him and don’t seem to acknowledge just how good, and often great, a player Mauer has been in a Twins uniform.

Despite that, Mauer has continued to play and, at times, play quite well even if he’s not what the Twins envisioned for the second half of his career when they signed him to that extension. His power has basically disappeared but he still gets on base at a respectable rate. He’s no longer the sort of player whose team could go far if he is its best player, but he has the profile of a guy who, if he was not making $23 million a year, might complement a winner quite nicely. The Yankees, for example, have a long and rich history of picking up high-OBP types with a ton of experience and character toward the end of their careers to help them push towards the World Series.

Whether that’s the sort of thing Mauer is interested in doing at his age — he turns 36 early next season, has twin girls and a baby on the way — is an open question. The Twins, for their part, say they are willing to let Mauer take his time to figure out what he wants to do this offseason and have singled their willingness to bring him back at, obviously, a reduced salary. If he does want to play and the Twins don’t bite, there are likely other teams who would bring him in on a short term deal.

It’s all up to him, really. We’ll just have to wait and see.

And That Happened: Wednesday’s scores and highlights

Associated Press
By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2018, 7:32 AM EDT
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4: Colorado trailed all game but the bullpen gave them five perfect innings to end it and then DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer to bring them from behind and to walk of Arizona all in one shot. After the game Le Mahieu describe his dramatic dinger thusly: “It was cool. Just a great moment. That was awesome.” Thank you, Chris Farley. The Rockies have held on to their one and a half game lead over the Dodgers — and have held the Dbacks down — by taking two of three so far in this four-game series which concludes this afternoon.

Brewers 5, Cubs 1Curtis Granderson homered, tripled and scored three runs, Lorenzo Cain added three hits and Mike Moustakas had a two-run single as the Brewers take two of three from the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee had a decent hole to climb out of a little over a week ago, but they took four of six from the Cubs in two series and, while their Wild Card spot is secure, they now find themselves just a game back in the NL Central. Not too shabby.

Twins 3, Yankees 1: Jake Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, supported by an RBI double from Ehire Adrianza, a Willians Astudillo RBI single and Max Kepler‘s RBI double, which scored Astudillo, who gave us one of the more entertaining runs of the year as he came around the bases:

The Yankees have lost three of four and now only lead the A’s by one game for the top Wild Card slot.

Braves 2, Giants 1: Anibal Sanchez and Derek Holland dueled, each allowing one run over six innings. It was enough to make you think it was 2011 or something. Tyler Flowers — who is TOTALLY the first guy you think of to hit an infield single — hit one to knock in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and give the Braves the sweep. Atlanta now leads the NL East by seven and a half games with 16 to go. San Francisco loses its 11th straight, which is the club’s longest such streak since 1951. They were the New York Giants then. They also won the pennant that year — that was the Bobby Thomson, Shot-Heard-Round-The-World year, but there will be no such glory this season.

Dodgers 8, Reds 1: After six straight losses to the Reds the Dodgers finally beat ’em. A defacto bullpen game as Ross Stripling went three and a third and then six relievers combined to shut the Reds out for the final five and two-thirds. Joc Pederson homered. One run scored when Yasmani Grandal hit a ball to the wall and a kid reached over and grabbed it while the ball was still in play, resulting in a run scoring fan interference double. Which is frankly amazing. The Reds have fans? Who knew?!

Astros 5, Tigers 4: The three game sweep for the Astros didn’t come easy, with all three of the games being one-run affairs that, but for a bounce or a break here or there, the Tigers could’ve swept. That certainly went for this one. With Houston clinging to that one-run lead in the eighth following a lead-cutting Nick Castellanos two-run homer, the Tigers had a man on first with two outs and Dawel Lugo at the plate. He hit a liner down the right field line that could’ve been trouble, but George Springer did this:

It’s a tie game if he misses that. He didn’t miss it.

Rays 3, Indians 1: Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh, looking dominant as he did it. Jose Ramirez ended that — and ended a nearly month-long homer drought — with a leadoff shot in the eighth, but that’s all Cleveland would get in the game. Snell finished that inning and two relievers held the Indians hitless in the eighth and ninth. Ji-Man Choi homered for the second time in three days, this one a two-run shot.

Pirates 4, Cardinals 3Jameson Taillon allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings and Jacob Stallings knocked in three to help the Pirates avoid the sweep. That win helps make the Wild Card race bit more interesting. St. Louis currently holds the second slot, but now it’s only a two-game lead over Los Angeles with a four-game series between ’em getting underway in Los Angeles tonight. If the Cards had won here there’d be a bit less pressure.

Mets 13, Marlins 0: This was supposed to be a doubleheader but a 5-hour, 35-minute rain delay washed out one of them. They did get the second one in, with first pitch going off at 9:45 p.m and the game ending after midnight. The Marlins would’ve done better to simply forfeit it and go back to their hotel and watch TV, as that would’ve gone down as only a 9-0 loss. As it was, Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball into the seventh and allowed four hits over eight shutout innings in all. Jay Bruce hit a grand slam, Jeff McNeil had three hits and Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith each homered for New York. Listed attendance was over 20,000. Needless to say, there were not 20,000 people at Citi Field last night.

Padres 5, Mariners 4Austin Hedges and Hunter Renfroe each homered as the Padres sweep the two-game series over the plummeting Mariners. Late in the game something fun happened. And by “fun” I mean “the quintessential 2018 baseball game” in that four San Diego relievers — Trey WingenterRobert StockJose Castillo and Craig Stammen — combined to strike out nine consecutive batters between the sixth and eighth innings.

Nationals 5, Phillies 1: Speaking of plummeting, Philly loses its fifth straight and goes down for the ninth time in 11 games. Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmeman and Juan Soto all went deep for Washington and Stephen Strasburg allowed one run on five hits over seven, striking out nine. “We haven’t played good baseball due to a ton of variables,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said after the game. Yah.

Athletics 10, Orioles 0: Oakland put up ten runs in the third inning thanks to eight singles, two walks, a double, and a homer. Mats Olson and Chapman each drove in three in that inning, which was the only inning to feature any scoring in the game. I’d say something like “hope no one decided to stand in line for concessions that inning or else they’d miss everything,” but it ain’t like there was anyone at this game. They were probably offering to deliver concessions to fans in their seats. Wouldn’t have been that hard I suspect.

Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 0: Boston wins its 100th game of the year. It’s the first time the Sox have won 100, in fact, since they won the AL Pennant in 1946.  Here the game’s only run scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. That was a tough break for the guy who delivered it, Aaron Sanchez, who otherwise pitched wonderfully. Not as wonderfully as David Price, however, who tosses seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits, striking out seven and not walking a soul. Price is 5-0 with a 1.56 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break and has not lost since July 1.

White Sox 4, Royals 2: Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to give the Chicago the lead and, eventually, the win. Jose Rondon also homered for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Angels 8, Rangers 1: Rookie Francisco Arcia — who has spent 11 years in the minors — homered twice, hit a two-run double and drove in four. His fellow long-minor-league-tenured rookie, Jose Fernandez, hit a homer for the second consecutive game. He’s 30, by the way. The late season can be a drag for non-contenders, but these quasi-Moonlight Graham stories are always nice to see.

