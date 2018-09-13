Fenway Park usher makes the catch of the night

As we noted in the recaps, George Springer of the Astros probably made the catch of the day yesterday. There was a pretty good catch last night, however, too. It came in the Blue Jays-Red Sox game. It was made by . . . a Fenway Park usher.

I could not be more impressed with the form. Some ushers will lay out for a ball or make spectacular leaps and dives. That often means that they got a bad jump, however, or that they’re simply slow. Very Jim Edmonds-like if you ask me.

Defensive experts know that, often, the most seemingly effortless plays are made by those with the most defensive skill. Such plays speak to the usher’s instincts about positioning and being in the right place before they have to, not in the nick of time. To be like Andruw Jones who rarely had to dive for a ball because he broke the correct way the second it came off the bat and was casually waiting for it rather than merely getting to it.

Like this fellow. Just watch the master at work:

Make it look easier, you can’t. pic.twitter.com/0XhhCcU1yt — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2018

