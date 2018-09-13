Getty Images

David Wright to be activated on September 25, likely to retire at season’s end

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
The Mets just held a press conference to announce what they’re doing with third baseman and captain David Wright. The plan: they will activate him on September 25 and he will start at third base on September 29, during the Mets’ final home stand of the 2018 season.

Wright strongly implied during the press conference that this will be it too, and that he will retire at the end of the season, saying that playing baseball is “debilitating” to his health and that “there’s not going to be an improvement” in the problems that have cost him so much time. He said that September 29 is “obviously very important” to him. Wright, speaking to his teammates who attended the press conference with him, added, “it’s truly been an honor to take the field with you, and serve as your captain. To the fans, words can’t address my gratitude.”

Wright, as you know, hasn’t appeared in a major league game since May 27, 2016 due to neck, back, and shoulder injuries. He had been rehabbing in the minors until the first of September and has been with the Mets, rehabbing on the side, since then. As is typical for the Mets there has been confusion as to what the actual plan was, with Wright strongly suggesting he was ready to play while the Mets seemed inclined to hold him back.

Some have suggested that the Mets’ inclination was financially-motivated in that, as long as Wright is on the disabled list, insurance will cover much of his salary. If he’s active, the Mets are on the hook. If Wright does, in fact, retire, the Mets will be off the hook for the $27 million he is still owed for the final two seasons of the eight-year, $138 million contract he signed with the team December of 2012.

As of the season’s final week, however, that question will be resolved, at least for a couple of days. Wright will be active and in uniform, perhaps pinch hitting and stuff during their series against the Braves mid-week, but starting at third base against the Marlins on Saturday the 29. Then, after that, he appears poised to walk off into the sunset, having left the game as an active player.

Expect a full house at Citi Field.

Red Sox, Nationals the only two teams to pay luxury tax this year

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
The Associated Press is reporting that the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals will be the only teams to pay the luxury tax this offseason. For the first time since the advent of the luxury tax in 2003, the New York Yankees will not be paying the tax.

Baseball teams pay a 17.5 percent luxury tax for going over the designated threshold. If those teams stay over for a second, third, and fourth consecutive year, those penalties rise to 30, 40, and 50 percent, respectively. Those thresholds for 2018-21 are $197 million, $206 million, $208 million, and $210 million, respectively.

August 31st payroll levels are what trigger the tax. Boston’s luxury tax payroll as of that date was $238.4 million. It is projected that they will pay $11.3 million in luxury tax as a result. The Nationals’ payroll is $203.9 million, forcing them to pay a projected tax of $2.1 million. The Yankees are just under the threshold at $192.1 million. The Giants and Dodgers are even closer to that threshold than the Yankees. San Francisco’s August 31 payroll is at $195.3 million, L.A’s is at $194.5 million.

By getting under the $197 million mark, the Yankees reset their luxury tax rate going forward, so if they exceed it next year, their tax rate will be down at that 17.5% rate instead of the 50% rate they’d be paying if they remained above it in 2018. That means they’re more likely to be a player for free agents this offseason than if they hadn’t tightened their belts a bit down from 50% for being multi-year offenders of MLB’s soft salary cap.