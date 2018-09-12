Yu Darvish undergoes arthroscopic debridement surgery on right elbow

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that Cubs starter Yu Darvish got a second opinion on his injured right elbow from Dr. James Andrews and underwent an athroscopic debridement on Wednesday. The Cubs, who shut down Darvish last month, expect him to be ready in time for spring training next year.

The Cubs and Darvish agreed on a six-year, $126 million contract in February. The first year didn’t go as expected. In eight starts, Darvish posted a 4.95 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks across 40 innings. He landed on the disabled list after his May 20 start against the Reds and never made it back to the mound.

Despite Darvish’s absence and lack of production, the Cubs still entered Wednesday two games up on the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. They will wrap up their three-game home series with the Brewers tonight and will wrap up the season with a makeup game in Washington, D.C. against the Nationals, three games against the Reds at home, three against the Diamondbacks and White Sox on the road, then head back home for four games with the Pirates and three with the Cardinals.

