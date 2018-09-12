MiLB.com

Team with losing record wins championship on walkoff balk

By Craig CalcaterraSep 12, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
The Eugene Emeralds are a Cubs affiliate of the Class-A Short Season Northwest League. Last night they won that league’s championship. Normally such a thing would not be news on a site that doesn’t cover minor league baseball, but two things make the Emeralds’ title fun.

First: the Emeralds had a losing record in 2018, finishing the season with the worst record in the league: 31-45. In the Northwest League, however, you can make the playoffs based on your first half or second half record, the Emeralds went 17-21 in the record half and that was just good enough for them to win a Wild Card spot. Viva parity.

The second fun thing was the way they won the title game last night. It came via a walkoff balk, when Spokane Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase stopped his delivery with a stumble/stutter step in midstream with the bases loaded during a tie game in the bottom of the ninth:

 

Clase also walked in a run with the bases loaded just before that, so the dude was obviously shook. I feel bad for the guy, really. Still, what a win for the Emeralds.

 

 

Sean Manaea may miss all of 2018 as well

By Craig CalcaterraSep 12, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
Yesterday we wrote about how Athletics starter Sean Manaea was going to miss the rest of the 2018 season due to shoulder surgery. Today we learned that he may very well miss all of 2019 as well.

The A’s have not given an official update on the surgery — it hasn’t happened yet — but two of the A’s beat writers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle and Jane Lee of MLB.com spoke with manager Bob Melvin and provided these updates yesterday:

Manaea, 26, had a 12-9 record in 27 starts and a 3.59 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 160.2 innings when he went down. He may very well be 28 years-old when we next see him him in game action.

 

 