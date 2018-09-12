Red Sox become first team to 100 wins this season

The Red Sox narrowly escaped with a 1-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night, earning their 100th win of the season. They’re the first team this season to hit the century mark.

Starter David Price tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. He improves to 15-6 with a 3.42 ERA on the year. Steven Wright allowed two base runners in the eighth but got through the frame with no damage. Craig Kimbrel worked around a walk with two strikeouts in the ninth for his 39th save of the season.

The Red Sox are on pace for 114 wins, which would destroy the club record of 105 wins, which was set in 1912. The Red Sox have only won 100-plus games in a season three times before, in 1915 and ’46 along with 1912 and this year.

The AL East title and home field advantage throughout the playoffs seems to be a foregone conclusion for the Red Sox at this point. The closest team to them record-wise is the 92-54 Astros. The Yankees are 10 games out of first place in the AL East.

