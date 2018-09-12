Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Nelson Cruz homers for 1,000th career RBI

Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz had been sitting on 999 career RBI since hitting a solo home run one week ago against the Orioles. Cruz finally crossed into quadruple digits, blasting a solo home run off of Padres starter Joey Lucchesi in the bottom of the fifth inning on Wednesday night. Cruz’s homer, his 35th of the season, helped cut the Mariners’ deficit to two runs at 5-3.

Cruz, 38, has had a remarkable offensive career. He has spent 14 seasons in the big leagues, but the first four he wasn’t given the opportunity to play regularly. Still, he has managed 1,000 career RBI, something only 285 other hitters have done in their careers, along with 358 homers and an overall .275/.342/.519 batting line.

Cruz is tied for 86th on the all-time home run leaderboard with Yogi Berra and Carlos Lee. Cruz is a free agent after the season. Given his age and the recent trend of a weak free agent market, it remains to be seen just how much further up the ladder he can go. If he’s able to play and stay health next season, he should at least get to 400 career dingers, something only 55 players to date have done.

Red Sox become first team to 100 wins this season

The Red Sox narrowly escaped with a 1-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night, earning their 100th win of the season. They’re the first team this season to hit the century mark.

Starter David Price tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. He improves to 15-6 with a 3.42 ERA on the year. Steven Wright allowed two base runners in the eighth but got through the frame with no damage. Craig Kimbrel worked around a walk with two strikeouts in the ninth for his 39th save of the season.

The Red Sox are on pace for 114 wins, which would destroy the club record of 105 wins, which was set in 1912. The Red Sox have only won 100-plus games in a season three times before, in 1915 and ’46 along with 1912 and this year.

The AL East title and home field advantage throughout the playoffs seems to be a foregone conclusion for the Red Sox at this point. The closest team to them record-wise is the 92-54 Astros. The Yankees are 10 games out of first place in the AL East.