Jake Odorizzi loses no-hit bid against Yankees in eighth inning

Update (10:30 PM ET): The Twins gave Odorizzi two more runs of support thanks to a two-run double from Max Kepler in the bottom of the seventh. In the eighth, Odorizzi started off by striking out Gary Sánchez. Greg Bird then followed up with an RBI double to the gap in left-center field, ending both the no-hit bid and the shutout. Manager Paul Molitor came out to the mound to take Odorizzi out after a valiant 120-pitch effort.

*

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi has held the Yankees hitless through his first seven innings of Wednesday night’s start in Minnesota. The right-hander has walked two and struck out four on 109 pitches.

The Twins provided Odorizzi a lone run of support, which came in the bottom of the sixth on Ehire Adrianza‘s RBI double.

Odorizzi, 28, entered Wednesday’s start with a 5-10 record, a 4.57 ERA, and a 148/61 K/BB ratio in 147 2/3 innings. The Yankees’ offense is second-best in the American League, averaging 5.12 runs per game. That Odorizzi has no-hit them through seven innings thus far is remarkable in that regard.

The 2018 season has seen three no-hitters thus far from the Athletics’ Sean Manaea (April 21) and the Mariners’ James Paxton (May 8) as well as a combined no-hitter from the Dodgers (May 4). If Odorizzi is able to keep the Yankees hitless over the final two innings, he will become the first Twin to toss a no-hitter since Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011 against the White Sox. The Yankees haven’t been no-hit since a combined no-hit effort from the Astros on June 11, 2003.

Follow @Baer_Bill