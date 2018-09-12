Gregory Polanco to undergo shoulder surgery

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco will undergo shoulder surgery today to destabilize his dislocated left shoulder, MLB.com’s Adam Berry reports. Polanco was shut down over the weekend due to a bone bruise in his left knee suffered on a slide into second base last Friday against the Marlins.

Polanco, 25, had an outstanding year for the Pirates, batting .254/.340/.499 with 23 home runs, 81 RBI, 75 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 535 plate appearances. Polanco had been one of baseball’s most highly-touted prospects entering the 2014 campaign but mustered a meager .717 OPS in his first four seasons in the majors.

There is currently no timetable for Polanco’s recovery, but the Pirates should be able to provide that information in the near future.

Follow @Baer_Bill